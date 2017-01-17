Seth Meyers Takes on Donald Trump‘s Tweets to John Lewis

+ READ ARTICLE





“Elections are a stressful time,” Seth Meyers said on Late Night on Monday night. He noted that normally the presidential transition period is seen as a time to heal the wounds incurred in the election cycle and unify the nation. Instead, according to Meyers, “Donald Trump has used the time to unleash a series of personal insults against a civil rights icon.”

Meyers is referring to a series of tweets that Trump sent out on Saturday morning. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On his show’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers turned his gimlet eye on the exchange, criticizing Trump’s characterization of Lewis’s district, which includes much of Atlanta, and noting that the president-elect previously expressed his love for the city of Atlanta, back when he planned to build there.

On Face the Nation Vice President-elect Mike Pence added that in his view, Trump was asking Lewis “to work with [them] to bring more prosperity, better schools, more safety to our cities.”

Meyers had a different view. Watch below.