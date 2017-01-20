TIME Politics White House

Donald Trump Begins Transition of Power Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC Jan. 20, 2017.

President Barack Obama visited the Oval Office for the last time Friday morning

The nation’s capital on Friday awoke to the traditions that coincide with every presidential inauguration, taking the final steps toward a peaceful transition of power, hours before Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

The Obama administration spent its final hours in the White House, readying their former offices for the complex task of preparing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a new president, as the outgoing commander-in-chief concluded his round of farewells.

President Obama was seen making a final visit Friday morning to the Oval Office, where he left a parting letter to Trump on the Resolute desk—a presidential tradition. Asked if he had any final words for the American people, he said only, “Thank you.”

Trump tweeted early Friday morning celebrating his upcoming swearing-in.

Trump and soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump attended a prayer service Friday morning at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. They then arrived at the White House, greeted by the Obamas, who will host a traditional coffee and tea reception ahead of the inauguration. Melania Trump handed Michelle Obama a Tiffany’s box, and both couples posed for a photo.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered in Washington D.C., continuing demonstrations that began Thursday night in opposition to the incoming president.

Musical guests for the inauguration began performing at 9:30 a.m. on the National Mall. The inaugural swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., with Trump scheduled to take the Oath of Office at noon.

