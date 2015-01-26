SAG Awards Honors Robin Williams, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Stars Lost

Hollywood lost some of its brightest stars in 2014 – and the Screen Actors Guild Awards gave them a fitting send-off in its annual In Memoriam segment.

Robin Williams, Joan Rivers and Philip Seymour Hoffman were among the celebrities honored Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“Tonight, as we honor the accomplishments of our fellow artists, we also mourn the passing of the members of our community whose work lifted our hearts and enriched our lives,” presenter Liev Schreiber said.

Williams, a two-time SAG winner and four-time nominee, committed suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63. The beloved actor had battled depression throughout his life, and his death sent shock waves through the TV and film industries.

Hoffman died of a drug overdose in February 2014 at the age of 46. He won a SAG award in 2006 for his leading role in Capote and earned a total of seven nominations during his lifetime.

Though Rivers was never nominated, she was famous for her pre-awards show red carpet interviews and left behind a lasting legacy as an uncensored – and unstoppable – comedian. She died in September 2014 at the age of 81 following complications from surgery.

Lauren Bacall, James Garner, Elaine Stritch, Mickey Rooney, Casey Kasem, Misty Upham, Meshach Taylor and Shirley Temple were also included in the touching tribute.

