Zach Galifianakis Shows Off a Slimmer Look, Debuts Man Bun at SAG Awards
Zach Galifianakis attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2015
Kevork Djansezian—Getty Images
By Kelli Binder / People
January 26, 2015

Zach, is that you?

During the Screen Actors Guild Awards opening bit Sunday, the star-studded crowd of thespians offered humorous quips about their craft. While it was easy to spot Jennifer Aniston and winner Uzo Aduba, there was one face who didn’t look familiar.

“I am Zach Galifianakis and I am an actor,” said the Birdman star as he turned around in his chair and looked into the camera.

Only this Galifianakis was lacking his signature bushy beard, swapping it for a sleek bun and light stubble. Along with the facial hair flip-flop, the actor was showing off a much thinner physique.

Galifianakis first debuted his major weight loss in October at a Birdman screening, and he appears to have continued to slim down.

The Hangover funnyman attributed his new appearance to kicking a few of his favorite foods from his diet.

“I was having a lot of vodka with sausage,” he told Conan O’Brien in 2013. “Delicious, but bad for you.”

What do you think of Galifianakis SAG style? Sound off in the comments below!

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

