The cream of Hollywood assembled at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles late Sunday to discover who will be honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015. The red carpet extravaganza is prestigious in its own right, but it is also a crucial yardstick for the Academy Awards just around the corner. Read TIME’s introduction to the 21st SAG Awards here.
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Winner: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Winner: J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Winner: Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Winner: Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Winner: Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Winner: Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Winner: Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Winner: Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Winner: Downton Abbey
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a motion picture
Winner: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a motion picture
Winner: Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Winner: Birdman
Lifetime achievement award
Winner: Debbie Reynolds
