The cream of Hollywood assembled at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles late Sunday to discover who will be honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015. The red carpet extravaganza is prestigious in its own right, but it is also a crucial yardstick for the Academy Awards just around the corner. Read TIME’s introduction to the 21st SAG Awards here.

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Winner: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Winner: J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

MORE Exclusive: Watch Ellar Coltrane Reflect After Boyhood Finishes Shooting

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Winner: Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Winner: Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

MORE What Men Can Learn From Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Winner: Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Winner: Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Winner: Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Winner: Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Winner: Downton Abbey

MORE See What Happened When Lady Edith Played Cards Against Humanity

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a motion picture

Winner: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a motion picture

Winner: Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Winner: Birdman

MORE Michael Keaton Reminds Us: ‘I’m Batman. I’m Very Secure in That’

Lifetime achievement award

Winner: Debbie Reynolds

Read next: Birdman Flies Ahead in Oscar Race

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Listen to the most important stories of the day.