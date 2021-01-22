TIME

The next decade will likely determine whether the planet will remain fit for human habitation. We will be marking our progress towards a sustainable and equitable world.

Innovation

How We Can Solve the World's Biggest Problems This Decade

Economy

Could Amsterdam's New Economic Theory Replace Capitalism?
Sustainability

How China Could Change the World By Taking Meat Off the Menu
Internet

Big Tech's Business Model Is a Threat to Democracy. Here's How to Build a Fairer Digital Future
Leadership

Here's a Formula That Explains Where We Need to Invest in Climate Innovation

Solutions for the next decade

Innovation

How We Can Solve the World's Biggest Problems This Decade

Societies will be forced to confront these crises, or be overwhelmed by them
Economy

Could Amsterdam's New Economic Theory Replace Capitalism?

It’s the first time a major city has attempted to put doughnut theory into action on a local level
Internet

Shoshana Zuboff on Building an Internet That Lets Democracy Flourish

The author discusses how we can regulate the murky world of big tech platforms
Sustainability

How China Could Change the World By Taking Meat Off the Menu

China is on the cusp of a plant-based protein revolution
Internet

Big Tech's Business Model Is a Threat to Democracy. Here's How to Build a Fairer Digital Future

Under President Biden, tech reform will take on a new urgency
Innovation

8 Solutions for a More Equitable, Sustainable Future

Angelina Jolie, José Andrés, Christian Siriano and more on how to build a better world
TIME 2030

TIME 2030: Behind the Scenes of a Decade-Long Project

By 2030, we will know whether we’re on the path toward a better planet
Leadership

Here's a Formula That Explains Where We Need to Invest in Climate Innovation

It's possible to provide affordable energy for everyone without causing a climate disaster

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE