An Irish Setter is judged during the Sporting Breed showcase at the 2019 Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

The 143rd year of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, brought all the anticipated fun, competition and barking of years past. More than 3,000 dogs from 204 breeds competed in the club’s weeklong series of events. 2019’s season also introduced two new breeds to the competition—the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen, in the sporting and hound groups, respectively. If these names are unfamiliar to you, fear not: From terriers and sheepdogs to cocker spaniels and golden retrievers, your favorite dog was probably represented at this year’s competition.

Dog people. Run, don’t walk. Here are photos of some of the 2019 Westminster Dog Show’s best moments.

The Lakeland Terrier, a hypoallergenic dog originally bred in England, was one of dozens of terrier categories at Westminster Clara Mokri for TIME

A Bouviers des Flandres gets his hair blow-dried before the Herding group showcase Clara Mokri for TIME

A handler waits alongside her retriever before the Sporting group showcase Clara Mokri for TIME

A Great Dane, owned by Roxann and Dennis Haeber, Nancy Simmons, and Natalie Muffalli, waits with his young handler and her father to show in the Working group showcase Clara Mokri for TIME

Clara Mokri for TIME

An Ascob Cocker Spaniel sits with Co-Flex wrapped around her ears. Wrapping the Spaniels' ears helps to keep their hair straight after grooming Clara Mokri for TIME

A handler carries her dog to prevent the freshly groomed fur from getting dirty and messy Clara Mokri for TIME

A freshly shampoo'd dog awaits the blow-dry stage in the grooming process Clara Mokri for TIME

Clara Mokri for TIME

More than 3,000 dogs from 204 breeds compete in the Westminster Kennel Club's weeklong series of events Clara Mokri for TIME

An owner poses with her Bernese Mountain Dog Clara Mokri for TIME

