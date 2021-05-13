Join TIME for the first-ever Uplifting AAPI Voices Summit, a celebration held in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Chanel Miller and More AAPI Artists Create Vibrant Murals for Chinatown Restaurants
May 13, 2021|3:41
On Bayard Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown, artist and activist Chanel Miller created a mural to cover the outdoor dining structure at Alimama and Yin Ji Chang Fen. Along the wooden barrier, cartoon creatures feed each other with open mouths, an image Miller picked for its cultural significance.
