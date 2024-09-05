About the List
Shapers

Amandeep Singh Gill

United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology

Francesca Mani

Anti-deepfake activist

Thierry Breton

European Commissioner for Internal Market

Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Gina Raimondo

Secretary of Commerce, United States of America

Arati Prabhakar

Director, U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy

Meredith Stiehm

President, Writers Guild of America West

Matt Topic

Partner, Loevy & Loevy

Mophat Okinyi

Chairperson, Content Moderators Union

Elizabeth Kelly

Director, United States Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute

Saffron Huang and Divya Siddarth

Co-founders, Collective Intelligence Project

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, India

Nat Friedman

Investor and Entrepreneur

Jade Leung

Chief Technology Officer, U.K. AI Safety Institute

Scott Wiener

California State Senator

Martin Heinrich

U.S. Senator for New Mexico

Dario Amodei

CEO, Anthropic

Sara Hooker

VP Research, Head of Cohere for AI

Scarlett Johansson

Actor

Sheik Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

National security adviser, UAE and chair, G42

Nandan Nilekani

Co-founder, Infosys and co-founder & chairman, EkStep

Kristen DiCerbo

Chief Learning Officer, Khan Academy

Eric Schmidt

Founder, Schmidt Futures

Zhang Linghan

Professor at the Institute of Data Rule of Law, China University of Political Science and Law

Anil Kapoor

Actor

John Giannandrea

Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, Apple

Matt Clifford

External Advisory Board Vice-Chair, U.K. AI Safety Institute

Sarah Cardell

Chief Executive, Competition and Markets Authority

Tania Rodríguez

Environmental Activist, Mosacat

Peter-Lucas Jones

CEO, Te Hiku Media

Vinod Khosla

Founder, Khosla Ventures

Kyogu Lee

CEO, Supertone

Francois Chollet

Software engineer, Google

Steve Huffman

Co-founder and CEO, Reddit

Endang Aminudin Aziz

Head of Agency for Language Development and Cultivation, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Indonesia

Kauna Malgwi

Chairperson, Nigeria chapter, Content Moderators Union

Project Credits

Project Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo and Ayesha Javed

Editors: Cate Matthews, Tekendra Parmar, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick

Copy Editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone

Photo Editor: Katherine Pomerantz

Designers: D.W. Pine and Rich Morgan

Audience and digital: Annabel Gutterman, Erin McMullen, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, Nadia Suleman, and Meg Zukin

Researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Sanya Mansoor, and Julia Zorthian

Reporters: Vera Bergengruen, Harry Booth*, Charlie Campbell, Andrew R. Chow, Katharine Gammon, Chad de Guzman, Caroline Haskins, Garrison Lovely, Billy Perrigo, Tharin Pillay*, Astha Rajvanshi, Yasmeen Serhan, and Stephen Thomas

*Disclosure: Harry Booth and Tharin Pillay joined TIME as Tarbell fellows—a program for early-career journalists, funded primarily by Open Philanthropy. TIME maintains editorial independence from Open Philanthropy and the Tarbell Fellowship.