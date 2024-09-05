Leaders
Sundar Pichai
CEO, Google and Alphabet
Satya Nadella
CEO, Microsoft
Sasha Luccioni
AI & Climate Lead, Hugging Face
Sam Altman
CEO, OpenAI
Jensen Huang
CEO, Nvidia
Rohit Prasad
SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence, Amazon
Cari Tuna
President, Open Philanthropy
Zhuang Rongwen
Director, Cyberspace Administration of China
Mark Zuckerberg
CEO, Meta
Demis Hassabis
CEO and co-founder, Google DeepMind
C.C. Wei
Chairman and CEO, TSMC
Masayoshi Son
Chairman and CEO, SoftBank
Faisal Al Bannai
Secretary General, Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)
Liang Rubo
CEO and co-founder, ByteDance
Wang Xiaochuan
Founder, Baichuan
Innovators
Lisa Su
CEO, AMD
Jonathan Ross
CEO, Groq
Victor Riparbelli
CEO, Synthesia
Aravind Srinivas
CEO, Perplexity
Daphne Koller
Founder and CEO, Insitro
Sarah Gurev
Co-lead author on the EveScape project
Mustafa Suleyman
CEO, Microsoft AI
Shiv Rao
Co-founder and CEO, Abridge
Zack Dvey-Aharon
Co-founder and CEO, AEYE Health
Mira Murati
Chief Technology Officer, OpenAI
Andrew Feldman
CEO and Founder, Cerebras Systems
Christophe Fouquet
CEO, ASML
Brett Adcock
CEO, Figure
Anant Vijay Singh
Product Lead at Proton
John Jumper
Director and AlphaFold team lead, Google DeepMind
Piotr Dabkowski
Co-founder and CTO, ElevenLabs
Lawrence Lek
Artist, filmmaker
Silvio Savarese
Executive vice president and chief scientist of AI research, Salesforce
Arthur Mensch
Co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI
Lina Khan
Chair, Federal Trade Commission
Dan Neely
Co-Founder and CEO, Vermillio
Willonius Hatcher
Comedian and AI Storyteller
Palmer Luckey
Founder, Anduril Industries
Tekedra Mawakana
Co-CEO, Waymo
Chris Mansi
Co-founder, Viz.ai
Thinkers
Ray Kurzweil
Author. Principal Researcher and AI Visionary, Google
Ilya Sutskever
Co-founder, Safe Superintelligence
Albert Gu
Assistant professor, machine learning, Carnegie Mellon University / co-founder, Cartesia
Andrej Karpathy
Founder, Eureka Labs
Andrew Yao
Dean, Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences, Tsinghua University
Iason Gabriel
Research scientist, Google DeepMind
Helen Toner
Former OpenAI board member
Amanda Askell
Member of technical staff, Anthropic
Jan Leike
Alignment Science Co-Lead, Anthropic
Chris Olah
Co-founder, Anthropic
Beth Barnes
Founder & Head of Research, Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR)
Ben Zhao
Inventor, Nightshade
Geoffrey Irving
Research Director, U.K. AI Safety Institute
Katja Grace
Co-founder and lead researcher, AI Impacts
Chinasa T. Okolo
Fellow, Brookings Institution
Amba Kak
Co-executive Director, AI Now Institute
Ethan Mollick
Author, Co-Intelligence
Patrick Lewis
Director of Machine Learning, Cohere
Becky Pringle
President of the National Education Association
Dwarkesh Patel
Host, Dwarkesh Podcast
Yoshua Bengio
Founder and Scientific Director, Mila – Quebec AI Institute
Daniel Kokotajlo
Former Governance Researcher, OpenAI
Marques Brownlee
YouTuber
Shapers
Amandeep Singh Gill
United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology
Francesca Mani
Anti-deepfake activist
Thierry Breton
European Commissioner for Internal Market
Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Gina Raimondo
Secretary of Commerce, United States of America
Arati Prabhakar
Director, U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy
Meredith Stiehm
President, Writers Guild of America West
Matt Topic
Partner, Loevy & Loevy
Mophat Okinyi
Chairperson, Content Moderators Union
Elizabeth Kelly
Director, United States Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute
Saffron Huang and Divya Siddarth
Co-founders, Collective Intelligence Project
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, India
Nat Friedman
Investor and Entrepreneur
Jade Leung
Chief Technology Officer, U.K. AI Safety Institute
Scott Wiener
California State Senator
Martin Heinrich
U.S. Senator for New Mexico
Dario Amodei
CEO, Anthropic
Sara Hooker
VP Research, Head of Cohere for AI
Scarlett Johansson
Actor
Sheik Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan
National security adviser, UAE and chair, G42
Nandan Nilekani
Co-founder, Infosys and co-founder & chairman, EkStep
Kristen DiCerbo
Chief Learning Officer, Khan Academy
Eric Schmidt
Founder, Schmidt Futures
Zhang Linghan
Professor at the Institute of Data Rule of Law, China University of Political Science and Law
Anil Kapoor
Actor
John Giannandrea
Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, Apple
Matt Clifford
External Advisory Board Vice-Chair, U.K. AI Safety Institute
Sarah Cardell
Chief Executive, Competition and Markets Authority
Tania Rodríguez
Environmental Activist, Mosacat
Peter-Lucas Jones
CEO, Te Hiku Media
Vinod Khosla
Founder, Khosla Ventures
Kyogu Lee
CEO, Supertone
Francois Chollet
Software engineer, Google
Steve Huffman
Co-founder and CEO, Reddit
Endang Aminudin Aziz
Head of Agency for Language Development and Cultivation, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Indonesia
Kauna Malgwi
Chairperson, Nigeria chapter, Content Moderators Union
Project Credits
Project Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo and Ayesha Javed
Editors: Cate Matthews, Tekendra Parmar, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick
Copy Editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone
Photo Editor: Katherine Pomerantz
Designers: D.W. Pine and Rich Morgan
Audience and digital: Annabel Gutterman, Erin McMullen, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, Nadia Suleman, and Meg Zukin
Researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Sanya Mansoor, and Julia Zorthian
Reporters: Vera Bergengruen, Harry Booth*, Charlie Campbell, Andrew R. Chow, Katharine Gammon, Chad de Guzman, Caroline Haskins, Garrison Lovely, Billy Perrigo, Tharin Pillay*, Astha Rajvanshi, Yasmeen Serhan, and Stephen Thomas
*Disclosure: Harry Booth and Tharin Pillay joined TIME as Tarbell fellows—a program for early-career journalists, funded primarily by Open Philanthropy. TIME maintains editorial independence from Open Philanthropy and the Tarbell Fellowship.