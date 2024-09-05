Project Credits

Project Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo and Ayesha Javed

Editors: Cate Matthews, Tekendra Parmar, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick

Copy Editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone

Photo Editor: Katherine Pomerantz

Designers: D.W. Pine and Rich Morgan

Audience and digital: Annabel Gutterman, Erin McMullen, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, Nadia Suleman, and Meg Zukin

Researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Sanya Mansoor, and Julia Zorthian

Reporters: Vera Bergengruen, Harry Booth*, Charlie Campbell, Andrew R. Chow, Katharine Gammon, Chad de Guzman, Caroline Haskins, Garrison Lovely, Billy Perrigo, Tharin Pillay*, Astha Rajvanshi, Yasmeen Serhan, and Stephen Thomas

*Disclosure: Harry Booth and Tharin Pillay joined TIME as Tarbell fellows—a program for early-career journalists, funded primarily by Open Philanthropy. TIME maintains editorial independence from Open Philanthropy and the Tarbell Fellowship.