China doesn’t just occupy the vanguard of AI applications—it’s also the first country to implement binding regulations on the technology. Beginning in 2021, China brought in its first rules on content recommendation algorithms and by last March had circulated a preliminary draft of a comprehensive proposed AI law. And much of that progress can be attributed to the influence of Zhang Linghan, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law and the first author listed on that draft legislation. Zhang is an expert member of technology-related committees at both China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Public Security, illustrating how highly her expertise is valued in Beijing. Zhang also sits on the U.N. High-Level Advisory Body on AI and has participated in the legislative consultation work of many laws and regulations related to AI algorithms, data protection, and platform governance. She’s been outspoken about the need to regulate the use of AI in military applications and also for all nations—no matter what size—to have a say in setting global AI standards. “The U.N. should be the most important international organization in global AI governance,” Zhang told a seminar in June.