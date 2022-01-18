The Power of Collaboration

The world’s problems can seem overwhelming when we’re alone behind our screens. TIME partnered with the World Economic Forum to explore how we can still come together to achieve great things

View Categories Hide Categories
Watch TIME100 Talks on the Power of Collaboration
×
Davos 2022

Davos 2022

Project Credits

Project editors: Naina Bajekal, Emma Barker, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Javed, John Simons, Lucas Wittmann, Michael Zennie

Editorial producers: Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman

Audience Editors: Samantha Cooney, Soo Jin Kim, Annabel Gutterman and Kimberly Tal

Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Sarah Rutledge, Jenna Scherer and Jennifer Schiavone

Designer: Victor Williams

Photo editors:  Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Katherine Pomerantz and Victor Williams

Video editors: Brian Braganza, Jenna Caldwell, Chris Grasinger and Anne Most