Davos 2022
With the State of the World in the Hands of Big Business, Some Executives Think It Can Pay to Do Good
The Surprisingly Low Price Tag on Preventing Climate Disaster
Why Timnit Gebru Isn’t Waiting for Big Tech to Fix AI's Problems
Transforming Capitalism for Sustainability
Why TIME Dedicated This Special Issue to the Power of Collaboration
Real Data is the Key to Real Solutions
Project Credits
Project editors: Naina Bajekal, Emma Barker, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Javed, John Simons, Lucas Wittmann, Michael Zennie
Editorial producers: Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman
Audience Editors: Samantha Cooney, Soo Jin Kim, Annabel Gutterman and Kimberly Tal
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Sarah Rutledge, Jenna Scherer and Jennifer Schiavone
Designer: Victor Williams
Photo editors: Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Katherine Pomerantz and Victor Williams
Video editors: Brian Braganza, Jenna Caldwell, Chris Grasinger and Anne Most