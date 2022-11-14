The 100 Must-Read Books of 2022

Best Books 2022
Afterlives
by Abdulrazak Gurnah
All the Lovers in the Night
by Mieko Kawakami
All This Could Be Different
by Sarah Thankam Mathews
An Immense World
by Ed Yong
Ancestor Trouble
by Maud Newton
Animal Joy
by Nuar Alsadir
Anna: The Biography
by Amy Odell
Babel
by R.F. Kuang
Bitter Orange Tree
by Jokha Alharthi
The Book of Goose
by Yiyun Li
Breathless
by David Quammen
Butts: A Backstory
by Heather Radke
Calling for a Blanket Dance
by Oscar Hokeah
The Candy House
by Jennifer Egan
Carrie Soto Is Back
by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Chef's Kiss
by TJ Alexander
Civil Rights Queen
by Tomiko Brown-Nagin
Constructing a Nervous System
by Margo Jefferson
Cover Story
by Susan Rigetti
The Crane Wife
by CJ Hauser
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau
by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Dinosaurs
by Lydia Millet
Dirtbag, Massachusetts
by Isaac Fitzgerald
Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands
by Kate Beaton
Easy Beauty
by Chloé Cooper Jones
Eating to Extinction
by Dan Saladino
Either/Or
by Elif Batuman
The Emergency
by Thomas Fisher
The Employees
by Olga Ravn
The Escape Artist
by Jonathan Freedland
Everything I Need I Get from You
by Kaitlyn Tiffany
The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man
by Paul Newman
The Family Outing
by Jessi Hempel
Fellowship Point
by Alice Elliott Dark
Finding Me
by Viola Davis
Fiona and Jane
by Jean Chen Ho
The Furrows
by Namwali Serpell
Getting Lost
by Annie Ernaux
Glory
by NoViolet Bulawayo
Goliath
by Tochi Onyebuchi
Half American
by Matthew F. Delmont
The Hero of This Book
by Elizabeth McCracken
His Name Is George Floyd
by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Honey & Spice
by Bolu Babalola
How Far the Light Reaches
by Sabrina Imbler
The Hurting Kind
by Ada Limón
I Came All This Way to Meet You
by Jami Attenberg
I'm Glad My Mom Died
by Jennette McCurdy
If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English
by Noor Naga
If I Survive You
by Jonathan Escoffery
In Love
by Amy Bloom
Index, A History of the
by Dennis Duncan
The Invisible Kingdom
by Meghan O’Rourke
Learning to Talk
by Hilary Mantel
Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century
by Kim Fu
Liberation Day
by George Saunders
Life Between the Tides
by Adam Nicolson
The Light We Carry
by Michelle Obama
Lost & Found
by Kathryn Schulz
Lucy by the Sea
by Elizabeth Strout
The Man Who Could Move Clouds
by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Manifesto
by Bernardine Evaristo
Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies
by Maddie Mortimer
The Marriage Portrait
by Maggie O’Farrell
The Method
by Isaac Butler
Mouth to Mouth
by Antoine Wilson
The Naked Don't Fear the Water
by Matthieu Aikins
Night of the Living Rez
by Morgan Talty
Nightcrawling
by Leila Mottley
Now Is Not the Time to Panic
by Kevin Wilson
Nuclear Family
by Joseph Han
Olga Dies Dreaming
by Xochitl Gonzalez
Our Missing Hearts
by Celeste Ng
The Rabbit Hutch
by Tess Gunty
The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams
by Stacy Schiff
Scattered All Over the Earth
by Yoko Tawada
The School for Good Mothers
by Jessamine Chan
Scoundrel
by Sarah Weinman
Shrines of Gaiety
by Kate Atkinson
Signal Fires
by Dani Shapiro
Siren Queen
by Nghi Vo
South to America
by Imani Perry
Stay True
by Hua Hsu
Still Life
by Jay Hopler
Strangers to Ourselves
by Rachel Aviv
Ted Kennedy: A Life
by John A. Farrell
This Time Tomorrow
by Emma Straub
Tides
by Sara Freeman
Time Is a Mother
by Ocean Vuong
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
by Gabrielle Zevin
The Trayvon Generation
by Elizabeth Alexander
Trust
by Hernan Diaz
Under the Skin
by Linda Villarosa
Upgrade
by Blake Crouch
Vladimir
by Julia May Jonas
When We Were Sisters
by Fatima Asghar
Woman Without Shame
by Sandra Cisneros
The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On
by Franny Choi
Young Mungo
by Douglas Stuart
Project Credits
This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting, and additional editing by Andrew R. Chow, Mahita Gajanan, Angela Haupt, Cady Lang, Rachel Sonis, and Laura Zornosa; photography editing by Whitney Matewe; art direction by Victor Williams; video by Erica Solano; audience strategy by Alex Hinnant, Kari Sonde, and Kim Tal; and production by Nadia Suleman.