Fifty-eight years ago 250,000 people converged on the National Mall for a March on Washington. It became not just the largest political demonstration to date in American history, but also the beginning of a new era, defined by the phrase “I have a dream". Learn more about that day and the civil rights era through these videos from TIME.
The March on Washington: John Lewis's Speech
Aug 13, 2013|3:57
John Lewis remembers the speech he gave, at 23 years of age, during the March on Washington, reflecting the feelings and ideas of the people.