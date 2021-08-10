Inspiration4 Articles
Inspiration4 Articles
Four Civilian Astronauts. Three Days in Orbit. One Giant Leap. Meet the Inspiration4 Crew
Meet the All-Civilian Crew of Inspiration4, From a St. Jude's Physician Assistant to a Lockheed Martin Engineer
From Civilians to Astronauts: How the Inspiration4 Crew Trained to Go to Space
The First All-Civilian Team of Astronauts Is Headed to Orbit. Here's What to Know About the Inspiration4 Mission
Inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon: Here's How the Inspiration4 Crew Will Fly to Space
How the Inspiration4 Mission Fits Into the Long History of Civilian Space Travel
With Private Space Flight On the Rise, Who Gets to Be Called 'Astronaut?'
St. Jude's Fundraising Chief on Space Missions, 'Pushing Boundaries' and a Record-Setting Year
