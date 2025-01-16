Davos 2025: New Horizons
The groundbreaking developments and ideas that are charting the course for a dynamic year to come IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SOMPO
Presented By
What 2025 Holds for the World
Klaus Schwab's Call for Cooperation and Collaboration in the Intelligent Age
Inside the U.K.’s Bold Experiment in AI Safety
World Economic Forum President Borge Brende on Planning for a ‘Geopolitical Recession'
5 Predictions for AI in 2025
How the Rise of New Digital Workers Will Lead to an Unlimited Age
Inside Bhutan’s Plan to Boost Its Economy With ‘Mindful Capitalism’
What a Second Trump Term Could Mean for Gaza and Ukraine
Managing Risk in an Age of Innovation and Uncertainty
Solving Real-World Problems Is Key to Building Trust in AI
Rene Haas on What Makes Arm's Chips Indispensable
Why Sustainability and Quality Go Together
How Regenerative Technologies Help Businesses and the Planet
Nvidia's Rev Lebaredian Talks Training AI-Powered Robots
It’s Time to Stop Fetishizing Capitalism
Locals in Sudan Are Saving Lives That International Aid Agencies Can’t Reach
5 Ideas to Build a Better Future
Leaders Need to Take a Holistic Approach. That Starts With Looking Inward
Project Credits
Presented By
Project editor: Ayesha Javed
Digital production: Nadia Suleman
Designer: Victor Williams
Editors and contributors: Ruairí Arrieta-Kenna, Harry Booth, Charlie Campbell, Lucy Feldman, AJ Hess, Sam Jacobs, Billy Perrigo, Tharin Pillay, D.W. Pine, Adam Rasmi, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick
Photo editor: Kaya Lee Berne
Copy editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone
Reporter-researcher: Leslie Dickstein