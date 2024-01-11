Presented By

Davos 2024: Ideas of the Year

Visionary thinkers whose era-defining ideas will help to rebuild trust and shape the year ahead

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SOMPO AND DELOITTE

Project Credits

Project editors: Ayesha Javed and Lucas Wittmann

Digital production: Nadia Suleman

Designer: Victor Williams

Editors and contributors: Alex Altman, Naina Bajekal, Vera Bergengruen, Lori Fradkin, Will Henshall, Sam Jacobs, Belinda Luscombe, Adam Rasmi, Lily Rothman, Dayana Sarkisova, Alana Semuels, Karl Vick, and Elijah Wolfson

Photo editors: Kara Milstein and Dilys Ng

Copy editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone

Reporter-researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian