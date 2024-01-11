Davos 2024: Ideas of the Year

-
What to Expect From AI in 2024
Inside Roberta Metsola’s Plans to Shake Up Europe’s Parliament
Idris Elba on Why Supporting Small Farmers Will Help Fight Poverty
It Makes Sense to Make Peace
Ajay Banga Wants the World Bank to Work as a 'Knowledge Bank' to Reduce Poverty
5 Ideas for Rebuilding Trust in 2024
A New Measure of Prosperity
The Search for New Ideas
The Climate Stories Our World Needs Now
To Curb Mass Migration, Help People Thrive Where They Are
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet on Leading in the AI Age
In Conversation with World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab on Global Powers, War, and AI
How to Feed the World Sustainably
Building Trust in New Technologies
Project Credits
Project editors: Ayesha Javed and Lucas Wittmann
Digital production: Nadia Suleman
Designer: Victor Williams
Editors and contributors: Alex Altman, Naina Bajekal, Vera Bergengruen, Lori Fradkin, Will Henshall, Sam Jacobs, Belinda Luscombe, Adam Rasmi, Lily Rothman, Dayana Sarkisova, Alana Semuels, Karl Vick, and Elijah Wolfson
Photo editors: Kara Milstein and Dilys Ng
Copy editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone
Reporter-researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian