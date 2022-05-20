Davos 2022: History at a Turning Point

How global leaders can work together to restore stability, secure recovery and safeguard our future

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SOMPO HOLDINGS

Davos 2022: History at a Turning Point

Project Credits

Project editors: Naina Bajekal, Emma Barker, Ayesha Javed, Lily Rothman, John Simons, Lucas Wittmann, Elijah Wolfson, and Karl Vick

Editorial producers: Nadia Suleman and Juwayriah Wright

Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Caroline Olney, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Kimberly Tal

Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Silvija Ozols, Sarah Rutledge, and Jennifer Schiavone

Designer: Chelsea Kardokus

Photo editors: Kim Bubello, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Whitney Matewe, and Paul Moakley

Video editors: Aria Chen and Joey Lautrup