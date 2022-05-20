Davos 2022: History at a Turning Point
-
-
Pat Gelsinger: Public-Private Partnerships Are Key to Achieving Digital Age Prosperity
-
Padma Lakshmi, Vanessa Nakate and Other Leaders Share the Turning Points That Shaped Their Careers
-
Leaders Are Meeting in Person Again at Davos—Just as the World Faces a New Threat
-
Pandemic Recovery, Climate Change, and Ukraine: World Economic Forum's Borge Brende Discusses Polarization of Powers
-
The Fate of the World is Everyone’s Business
-
As the World Heats Up, the Need for AC Makes the Situation Worse
-
Japan Is Trying to Revitalize Its Economy. Naomi Koshi Wants to Make Sure Women Aren’t Left Behind
-
The Future of Our Planet Rests in the Quality of Our Soil
-
Chancellor Olaf Scholz Wants to Transform Germany's Place in the World. He'd Just Rather Not Talk About It
-
Delivering on the Promise of Security, Health & Wellbeing
-
The Global System Has Failed. Ukraine Is Showing the World How to Build A Better One
-
These Three Global Crises Will Transform Our World—Depending on How We Respond to Them
Project Credits
Project editors: Naina Bajekal, Emma Barker, Ayesha Javed, Lily Rothman, John Simons, Lucas Wittmann, Elijah Wolfson, and Karl Vick
Editorial producers: Nadia Suleman and Juwayriah Wright
Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Caroline Olney, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Kimberly Tal
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Silvija Ozols, Sarah Rutledge, and Jennifer Schiavone
Designer: Chelsea Kardokus
Photo editors: Kim Bubello, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Whitney Matewe, and Paul Moakley
Video editors: Aria Chen and Joey Lautrup