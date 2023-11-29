How TIME and Statista Determined the Best Colleges and Companies for Future Leaders

The leaders of U.S. society are not just presidents and senators—CEOs of the biggest companies, union leaders, influential artists, and groundbreaking doctors and scientists all shape the way we live, too. Each generation of leaders comes with a new perspective and new tools to do the weighty job, and much thought goes into picking the best to lead. To better understand the forces shaping today's leaders, TIME and data firm Statista analyzed the resumés of a diverse group of 2,000 top leaders in American society, across sectors, and created lists of the colleges and private sector companies that most frequently appear. These are the colleges and companies raising our future leaders.