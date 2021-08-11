The 100 Best YA Books of All Time

YA Book Intro
Young Adult Books
Little Women
by Louisa May Alcott
Anne of Green Gables
by L. M. Montgomery
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn
by Betty Smith
Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl
by Anne Frank
The Catcher in the Rye
by J.D. Salinger
Lord of the Flies
by William Golding
To Kill a Mockingbird
by Harper Lee
From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler
by E.L. Konigsburg
A Wizard of Earthsea
by Ursula K. Le Guin
I'll Get There. It Better Be Worth the Trip
by John Donovan
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
by Judy Blume
A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ but a Sandwich
by Alice Childress
Forever
by Judy Blume
Tuck Everlasting
by Natalie Babbitt
Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry
by Mildred D. Taylor
A Swiftly Tilting Planet
by Madeleine L'Engle
The Westing Game
by Ellen Raskin
Homecoming
by Cynthia Voigt
The House on Mango Street
by Sandra Cisneros
Weetzie Bat
by Francesca Lia Block
The Giver
by Lois Lowry
Ella Enchanted
by Gail Carson Levine
Holes
by Louis Sachar
If You Come Softly
by Jacqueline Woodson
Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging
by Louise Rennison
Monster
by Walter Dean Myers
Speak
by Laurie Halse Anderson
Stargirl
by Jerry Spinelli
The Princess Diaries
by Meg Cabot
A Step from Heaven
by An Na
Rainbow Boys
by Alex Sanchez
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
by Ann Brashares
Before We Were Free
by Julia Alvarez
Feed
by M.T. Anderson
Persepolis
by Marjane Satrapi
How I Live Now
by Meg Rosoff
Code Talker
by Joseph Bruchac
Elsewhere
by Gabrielle Zevin
The Book Thief
by Markus Zusak
The Lightning Thief
by Rick Riordan
American Born Chinese
by Gene Luen Yang
Copper Sun
by Sharon Draper
Tyrell
by Coe Booth
Graceling
by Kristin Cashore
The Hunger Games
by Suzanne Collins
Ship Breaker
by Paolo Bacigalupi
Akata Witch
by Nnedi Okorafor
Daughter of Smoke & Bone
by Laini Taylor
Legend
by Marie Lu
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Code Name Verity
by Elizabeth Wein
Every Day
by David Levithan
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
by Jesse Andrews
The Fault in Our Stars
by John Green
If You Could Be Mine
by Sara Farizan
March: Book One
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, illustrated by Nate Powell
Brown Girl Dreaming
by Jacqueline Woodson
I'll Give You the Sun
by Jandy Nelson
Noggin
by John Corey Whaley
The Crossover
by Kwame Alexander
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
by Jenny Han
An Ember in the Ashes
by Sabaa Tahir
Dumplin'
by Julie Murphy
Everything, Everything
by Nicola Yoon
March: Book Two
by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, illustrated by Nate Powell
More Happy Than Not
by Adam Silvera
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
by Becky Albertalli
Six of Crows
by Leigh Bardugo
Salt to the Sea
by Ruta Sepetys
Scythe
by Neal Shusterman
The Sun Is Also a Star
by Nicola Yoon
We Are the Ants
by Shaun David Hutchinson
When the Moon Was Ours
by Anna-Marie McLemore
Allegedly
by Tiffany D. Jackson
American Street
by Ibi Zoboi
Dear Martin
by Nic Stone
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
by Erika L. Sánchez
Long Way Down
by Jason Reynolds
The 57 Bus
by Dashka Slater
The Hate U Give
by Angie Thomas
The Marrow Thieves
by Cherie Dimaline
We Are Okay
by Nina LaCour
When Dimple Met Rishi
by Sandhya Menon
A Very Large Expanse of Sea
by Tahereh Mafi
Children of Blood and Bone
by Tomi Adeyemi
Darius the Great Is Not Okay
by Adib Khorram
The Astonishing Color of After
by Emily X.R. Pan
The Poet X
by Elizabeth Acevedo
Frankly in Love
by David Yoon
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me
by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell
Like a Love Story
by Abdi Nazemian
Pet
by Akwaeke Emezi
With the Fire on High
by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Black Flamingo
by Dean Atta
Felix Ever After
by Kacen Callender
Stamped
by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
The Henna Wars
by Adiba Jaigirdar
We Are Not Free
by Traci Chee
You Should See Me In a Crown
by Leah Johnson
Firekeeper's Daughter
by Angeline Boulley