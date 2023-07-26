How TIME’s Film Critic Made the List
Presented By
How TIME’s Film Critic Chose the 100 Best Movies of the Past 10 Decades
1920s
1930s
1940s
1950s
1960s
1970s
1980s
1990s
2000s
2010s
Project editors: Eliza Berman and Lucy Feldman
Art and design: Katie Kalupson and Victor Williams. Illustrations by Jillian Adel
Audience and digital editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, Juwayriah Wright, and Meg Zukin
Editors: Kelly Conniff, Mahita Gajanan, and Karl Vick
Reporters: Mariah Espada and Simmone Shah
Photo editor: Eli Cohen
Video editor: Erica Solano