The 13 Most Influential Candy Bars of All Time
Subscribe
U.S.
Politics
World
Tech
Entertainment
Subscribe
Close
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Audio
Photography
Videos
The Goods
Shop TIME
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
Finding Home
TIME Guide to Happiness
The ISS Experience
Next Generation Leaders
Opioids
Person of the Year
Top of the World
TIME Cover Store
TIME for KiDS
TIME Edge
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Newsletters
Feedback
Jobs
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
TIME Apps
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
EU Customer Service
Stay Connected
Newsfeed
Food & Drink
The 13 Most Influential Candy Bars of All Time
The 13 Most Influential Candy Bars of All Time
By
Sarah Begley
February 18, 2014
Contact us
at
editors@time.com
.
SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT
Read More From TIME
Read More From TIME
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE
EDIT POST
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.