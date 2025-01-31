The second season of The Snow Girl (or La Chica de Nieve) arrived with the promise of intensifying the mystery and twists that captivated a loyal fan base since its 2023 debut on Netflix. The Spanish show, which is based on a series of novels of the same name by Javier Castillo, has been widely praised for its elevated blend of dark tone, complex characters, and suspense-filled plot. The narrative revolves around Miren Rojo (Milena Smit), a fearless journalist who becomes involved in investigations of traumatic kidnappings and sexual assaults that challenge her both emotionally and physically, uncovering secrets that link the past and present in a terrifying way.

The second season takes the series’ tense atmosphere and twisty storyline to the next level, with more enigmatic threats and a psychological game with devastating consequences. The first episode of the new season introduces the disappearance of several young people as well as mysterious figures manipulating the fates of those involved. For Miren, the line between justice and revenge begins to blur dangerously.

If you're already a fan of the series, prepare for another cycle of tension and unsettling discoveries. If you haven't yet seen The Snow Girl, now is the perfect time to catch up on a story that will capture your attention and won't let you exhale until the final revelation.

The game begins

Milena Smit as Miren

The season starts with a mysterious letter that sets Miren on a new mission. She attempts to link the murder of a teenage girl, Allison Hernández, to a disappearance that occurred nearly a decade ago, involving a victim named Laura Valdivia. Both girls were exemplary students at the same school, Los Arcos Málaga. The mystery deepens when it’s revealed that the school might be connected to the events—a line that may lead all the way up to the principal.

A significant clue arises when the "Soul Game," mentioned in the title of the season, is introduced. Before her death, Allison participated in this deadly game, in which a simple test of courage, like crossing train tracks, could have fatal consequences.

In the second episode, the death of Eduardo Vergara, Miren’s mentor and an important figure at the newspaper where she works, Sur, introduces a twist to the plot. Eduardo's death, allegedly from a heart attack, leaves a distraught Miren questioning whether she has the strength to continue with the investigation.

The Soul Game

Luis Callejo as Garrido, the principal of the school Miren is investigating

The search for the truth leads Miren to another enigmatic note and the website for the "Soul Game," challenging her to play. She accepts the challenge, thinking it will help her find answers, but with each new test, the game becomes more personal and dangerous. As the episodes progress, Miren finds herself in a race against time to uncover the mystery of Laura’s disappearance. With each new clue, the journalist pieces together the realization that Laura had been hiding something.

In parallel, the story of Borja Pineda, one of the students at Los Arcos, is revealed. He suffered an accident after being challenged by the "Crow of God," as the game's owner is called. Though he survived, the scars on his face show how far the young people playing this game will go to belong somewhere. In one of the most intense moments of the season, the game forces Miren to revisit the harrowing memories of the worst night of her life—the night of her own assault.

Laura and Los Arcos

Milena Smit as Miren, Miki Esparbé as Jaime

In the third episode, Jaime, a new journalist at Sur, meets a witness from the last day Laura was seen. A florist claims to have seen the young girl with a sad look, just before she was taken by a car, suggesting that she might have left with someone she knew.

As Miren gets closer to the truth, the team discovers that Laura had been involved with an older man, Alberto Mendoza, who on that day took her to his property, called the Green House.

We also learn the story of school principal Andrés Garrido, who turns out to have been the creator of the Soul Game and the leader of the religious group "The Crows of God," founded when he was still a student at Los Arcos in 1983. In developing the game, members of the group used the Bible to choose the tests. One of the early victims was Alicia Martos, a young girl who died during one such test, and whose death was covered up by the powerful families of the students responsible.

Nacho and Borja

Marco Cáceres as Chaparro, Aixa Villagran as Millán

Nacho and Borja are introduced in this season as two high school boys who don't know each other, but share something in common—the Soul Game.

Nacho is the younger brother of Laura, the earlier victim whose story Miren has been pursuing to help her find answers about Allison. Laura and Nacho’s parents died in a house fire, and they were being raised by their uncles. One day, Nacho follows Miren home and tells her he wants to help her get to the root of Laura’s disappearance, so she invites him in. Together, they communicate online with the Crow of God, who asks Miren to burn something important to her—her "Lost Girls" warehouse, a room full of reports on various missing girls, something she had previously suspected was connected to a group called the Slide organization, notorious for kidnapping young women and filming their rapes and then selling the footage.

However, when Miren decides to report everything to the police and stops playing the game, Nacho reveals who he really is: the Crow of God, the new owner of the Soul Game. Garrido had given up the position following Alicia’s death, but rumors had lingered in school hallways about the game, and Nacho had reinvigorated it. He’d had an accomplice–the lonely Borja, whose connection to Nacho brings him some purpose and camaraderie–pose as the Crow of God to try to trick Miren. The death of Allison? He takes responsibility for it, claiming he killed her out of compassion, according to a religious belief that cleansing her of sin through death would bring her closer to God. Nacho’s grudge against Miren, leading him to entangle her in this dangerous game: that she hadn’t worked harder to find his beloved older sister faster. And it turns out to have been Nacho who was behind the death of her beloved mentor.

Together with Borja, Nacho kidnaps Miren and chains up the journalist, who must undergo one final test: endurance. But Borja no longer wants to participate, which leads to Nacho killing him. Miren attempts to trick Nacho and escape but is caught on a nearby beach by the boy, who stabs her. In an unexpected twist, Miren stabs Nacho back, using the knife he left on the ground beside her. They lay side by side, bloodied and unconscious.

Millán and Chaparro, the police officers who have been working with Miren since the first season, arrive at the scene after obtaining a warrant to locate Borja's phone, suspecting him of having lied to them about the Soul Game. Upon finding Miren nearby, they declare Nacho dead. Miren, thankfully, is alive.

What happens to Miren?

Milena Smit as Miren, Hugo Welzel as Nacho

In the last episode, we learn that Laura has, in fact, been alive this whole time. One year after the death of her brother, Laura confesses to Jaime that she had run away to be with Alberto Mendoza, whose baby she became pregnant with as a teenager.

She didn’t consider herself a victim and just wanted to live her life with the man she loved and their child. Her decision to leave stemmed from her fear of her uncles’ disapproval of her relationship with a much older man.

Laura tried to find Miren to apologize for what Nacho had done to her, but eventually came to realize that Miren had abandoned journalism and disappeared. No one knows where she is. Jaime investigates but doesn’t find her, only posts from various people asking about the journalist.

In the end, the police raid a facility used as a base for the Slide organization. There, they find several tapes of rapes, including one from 2009 which depicts the assault of Miren. We’ll have to wait and see if Netflix renews the show for a third season to find out what has become of her.