Here’s What’s New on Netflix in January 2025

If your New Year's resolution had something to do with expanding your horizons, there are plenty of ways to do so on Netflix in January 2025.

After spending oodles of time with family, you might find cathartic the send-ups of in-law dynamics, Meet the Parents and its sequels Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers—all available Jan. 1. And for those who still want to watch holiday movies, the classic Love Actually is available Jan. 1, too.

Zillow addicts and fans of the reality TV show Selling Sunset can live vicariously through rich and famous house-hunters in New York City, as Selling the City, out Jan. 3, offers a look into the apartments in sky-high buildings with sky-high price tags.

And in news that mews, the movie Cats is leaving the site on Jan. 15.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2025—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in January 2025

Jan. 1

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

The Love Scam

Missing You

Number 24

Jan. 2

Cunk on Life

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 2)

Jan. 3

Bandidos (Season 2)

Love is Blind: Germany

Shafted

Selling the City

A scene from Selling the City. Netflix

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Jan. 4

When the Stars Gossip

Jan. 6

My Happy Marriage (Season 2)

WWE Raw 2025

Jan. 7

The Breakthrough

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Jan. 8

Dubai Bling (Season 3)

Hound's Hill

I Am a Killer (Season 6)

Subteran

Jan. 9

American Primeval

Asura

I am Ilary

Ilary Blasi in her new Netflix series Netflix

The Upshaws (Part 6)

Jan. 10

Ad Vitam

Alpha Males (Season 3)

Love is Blind: Germany

Jan. 11

Sakamoto Days

Jan. 14

Ari Shaffir: America's Sweetheart

Single's Inferno (Season 4)

Jan. 15

Public Disorder

Jan. 16

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

Jan. 17

Back in Action

Love Is Blind: Germany

Young, Famous, and African (Season 3)

Jan. 18

Sakamoto Days

Jan. 22

W.A.G.s to Riches

Jan. 23

The Night Agent (Season 2)

Jan. 24

The Sand Castle

Jan. 25

Sakamoto Days

Jan. 28

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

Jan. 29

Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2)

Jan. 30

Mo (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2)

Jan. 31

Lucca's World

The Snow Girl (Season 2)

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2025

Jan. 1

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler's List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Jan. 7

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Younger (Seasons 1-7)

Jan. 9

Lion

Jan. 13

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1)

Jan. 15

Hereditary

Krapopolis (Season 1)

Jan. 21

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Jan. 23

NCIS: (Seasons 1-5)

Jan. 26

You Hurt My Feelings

Jan. 28

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2025

Jan. 1

Jigsaw

Jan. 3

A.X.L.

Jan. 7

65

Jan. 9

Focus

The Wedding Year

Jan. 11

The Last Tango in Halifax (Seasons 1-4)

Jan. 14

The Magicians (Seasons 1-5)

Monk (Seasons 1-8)

Jan. 15

Cats

New Amsterdam (Seasons 1-5)

Selma

Jan. 20

The Gift

Jan. 25

The Babadook

The Rental

Jan. 26

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jan. 31

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We're the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty