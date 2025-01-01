Here’s What’s New on Netflix in January 2025

If your New Year's resolution had something to do with expanding your horizons, there are plenty of ways to do so on Netflix in January 2025.
After spending oodles of time with family, you might find cathartic the send-ups of in-law dynamics, Meet the Parents and its sequels Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers—all available Jan. 1. And for those who still want to watch holiday movies, the classic Love Actually is available Jan. 1, too.
Zillow addicts and fans of the reality TV show Selling Sunset can live vicariously through rich and famous house-hunters in New York City, as Selling the City, out Jan. 3, offers a look into the apartments in sky-high buildings with sky-high price tags.
And in news that mews, the movie Cats is leaving the site on Jan. 15.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2025—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in January 2025
Jan. 1
Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
The Love Scam
Missing You
Number 24
Jan. 2
Cunk on Life
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 2)
Jan. 3
Bandidos (Season 2)
Love is Blind: Germany
Shafted
Selling the City
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Jan. 4
When the Stars Gossip
Jan. 6
My Happy Marriage (Season 2)
WWE Raw 2025
Jan. 7
The Breakthrough
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
Jan. 8
Dubai Bling (Season 3)
Hound's Hill
I Am a Killer (Season 6)
Subteran
Jan. 9
American Primeval
Asura
I am Ilary
The Upshaws (Part 6)
Jan. 10
Ad Vitam
Alpha Males (Season 3)
Love is Blind: Germany
Jan. 11
Sakamoto Days
Jan. 14
Ari Shaffir: America's Sweetheart
Single's Inferno (Season 4)
Jan. 15
Public Disorder
Jan. 16
XO, Kitty (Season 2)
Jan. 17
Back in Action
Love Is Blind: Germany
Young, Famous, and African (Season 3)
Jan. 18
Sakamoto Days
Jan. 22
W.A.G.s to Riches
Jan. 23
The Night Agent (Season 2)
Jan. 24
The Sand Castle
Jan. 25
Sakamoto Days
Jan. 28
Liza Treyger: Night Owl
Jan. 29
Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2)
Jan. 30
Mo (Season 2)
The Recruit (Season 2)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2)
Jan. 31
Lucca's World
The Snow Girl (Season 2)
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2025
Jan. 1
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler's List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Jan. 7
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024
Younger (Seasons 1-7)
Jan. 9
Lion
Jan. 13
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1)
Jan. 15
Hereditary
Krapopolis (Season 1)
Jan. 21
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025
Jan. 23
NCIS: (Seasons 1-5)
Jan. 26
You Hurt My Feelings
Jan. 28
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2025
Jan. 1
Jigsaw
Jan. 3
A.X.L.
Jan. 7
65
Jan. 9
Focus
The Wedding Year
Jan. 11
The Last Tango in Halifax (Seasons 1-4)
Jan. 14
The Magicians (Seasons 1-5)
Monk (Seasons 1-8)
Jan. 15
Cats
New Amsterdam (Seasons 1-5)
Selma
Jan. 20
The Gift
Jan. 25
The Babadook
The Rental
Jan. 26
FullMetal Alchemist
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jan. 31
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Project X
White Chicks
White House Down
Whitney
We're the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
