The Best Photos from Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. A day typically known visually for the expansive backdrop of the U.S. Capitol and a crowded National Mall will look a bit different today. Due to forecasts of extreme cold in Washington, D.C., the Inauguration was moved indoors, with the swearing-in ceremonies happening inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Read More: Trump Inauguration 2025: Live Updates

Supporters will be able to watch a live stream of the event and the presidential parade in the Capital One Arena, the same arena where Trump held a rally on the eve of the inauguration. While over 200,000 tickets were originally issued for the swearing-in viewing, the arena only has the capacity for just over 20,000.

Below is a selection of the best photographs from the day, chosen by TIME’s photo editors.

The U.S. Capitol, seen surrounded by gates and risers meant for crowds of supporters, is seen at night the night before the inauguration in Washington, on Jan. 19. Michelle Gustafson for TIME

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Vice President-elect JD Vance as Usha Vance watches as he arrives for a service at St. John's Church ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, on Jan. 20. Evan Vucci—AP

A large cutout of President-Elect Donald Trump is seen being carried outside the Capitol One Arena during his Victory rally the night before his inauguration in Washington, on Jan. 19. Michelle Gustafson for TIME

Attendees arrive for the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20. Kenny Holston—The New York Times/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Catering staff prepare for a luncheon in Statuary Hall that will follow the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama arrive to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

A member of the National Guard poses for a photo while directing traffic around the Captial One Arena for Trump’s Victory Rally event the day before the Inauguration in Washington on Jan. 19. Alex Kent for TIME

Rep. Kat Cammack and President of Argentina Javier Milei attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Kevin Dietsch—Getty Images

Telsa, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk looks on ahead of the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in, in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20. Chip Somodevilla—POOL/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President on Jan. 20. Melina Mara—POOL/ AFP/Getty Images

Commemorative merchandise is covered in snow outside the Captial One Arena for Trump’s rally event the day before the Inauguration on Jan. 19. Alex Kent for TIME