Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20. It’s the second time Trump will be sworn in as President.

Trump, who previously served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021, is the second President in American history to serve two nonconsecutive terms. And, after he takes the oath of office, Trump will become the first person with a felony conviction to assume the presidency.

On Friday, organizers announced that the Inauguration would be moved indoors to the United States Capitol Rotunda because of forecasts of extreme cold in Washington, D.C. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies issued over 220,000 tickets for the swearing-in ceremony, which ordinarily would take place outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump’s second swearing-in comes after the previous transition of power in 2020 was marked by tension, after Trump refused to concede and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump himself broke a long-time tradition by skipping President Joe Biden’s Inauguration that year. The transition of power this time around has been more peaceful, and both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to attend Trump’s Inauguration on Monday.

Inauguration Day will include various ceremonies, events, and performances, beyond just the swearing-in ceremony.

Read below for TIME’s coverage, keeping you updated throughout the day.

When did the inauguration change from March to January 20?

Inauguration Day had initially been set for March 4, 1789, although George Washington wasn’t sworn into office until April 30 of that year because of delays related to a particularly bad winter.

Inauguration Day used to be in March because it took officials time to count votes and travel took longer due to poor road infrastructure. But the four month gap between Election Day and Inauguration Day could raise complications between incoming and outgoing Administrations, and as technology and infrastructure improved, Inauguration Day was moved up earlier.

In 1933, the 20th Amendment was ratified, moving Inauguration Day up to Jan. 20. The first President to be sworn into office in January was Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937. It was the second of his four inaugurations.

Read more: Why Inauguration Day Is on January 20

Who performed at Trump’s 2017 Inauguration?

Organizers behind Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 struggled to book performers for the ceremony, with many artists turning down requests to take the stage that day. Ultimately, performers including Jackie Evancho, a then-16 classical singer who finished second in America’s Got Talent in 2010, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes entertained crowds at Trump’s first inauguration.

Who is performing at the 2025 Inauguration Day?

Here are all the music artists who were scheduled to perform at this year’s Inauguration Day events, according to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, before it was moved indoors due to freezing weather. The locations of some of these performances may have since changed:

The swearing-in ceremony

Grammy Award-winning country singer Carrie Underwood, who will perform “America the Beautiful.”

American Tenor Christopher Macchio, who will sing the national anthem.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, who also performed at a Trump event the day before his 2017 inauguration.

The Make America Great Again victory rally

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Kid Rock

Disco band The Village People

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus

Greenwood will perform again

Liberty University’s Praise Choir

The Liberty Ball

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jason Aldean

The Village People will perform again

A surprise musical guest will also perform

The Commander-in-Chief Ball

Country band Rascal Flatts

Singer-songwriter Parker McCollum

The Starlight Ball