Kate Middleton Says Her Cancer Is in Remission

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that her cancer is in remission, nearly a year after she publicly revealed her diagnosis.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” she said in a post on X on Jan. 14.

Middleton first shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, saying that she began treatment in late February and was undergoing what she called “preventative” chemotherapy. Middleton and the royal family have not announced what type of cancer or what stage she had.

In her post about remission, she thanked those who had supported her family during the almost year-long journey. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Middleton recently visited the hospital where she was treated, where she spoke with staff and patients. It was her most significant solo engagement since her treatment ended, according to the BBC. She thanked the staff in her post, disclosing for the first time where she received her treatment.

In September, the Princess shared that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free." She had stepped back from most royal engagements for much of the year to focus on treatment, but gradually began attending public events at the end of last year, including a Remembrance Sunday service and a Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” Middleton wrote Tuesday. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”