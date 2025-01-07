AI Companions Will Change Our Lives

The world is changing fast. Things feel uncertain. Your to-do list seems to spiral unendingly. Whether we’re at work or at home, with friends, colleagues, or families, our lives feel stretched and strained. The pressures of the day to day somehow keep building. There’s never enough time, bandwidth, or support to cope with it all.

At the same, too often people feel bombarded with news, information, and social media feeds—distracted and pre-occupied with a set of digital experiences that feel more like chores than help. We’re tired, overwhelmed, and confused. We’re fed up with digital experiences that are part of the problem as much as a solution.

No wonder then that some feel apprehensive and doubtful about the introduction of AI. Deep-seated issues around everything from job losses to disinformation have not gone away. People are skeptical that AI might be a help, concerned that it will only exacerbate the load—another tool to learn, another box to tick, another distraction. They argue that we aren’t seeing the benefits, either in the productivity stats or in everyday life. Do we really need more tech? Do we really need AI, in particular? Amidst all the hype and excitement around AI, there’s the unmistakable sound of a giant, weary sigh.

I get it. Technology wasn’t meant to be like this. Its track record hasn’t always been great.

But I also think the world is getting AI wrong. The doomsters and naysayers, boosters and hype-drivers have all equally missed the point. AI isn’t about building another tool. We should have something at once more ambitious and also more human in mind. It’s already helping to develop new drugs, detect environmental harms, and open creative possibilities for millions. To really understand AI and why it’s barely begun, ignore most of the discourse and start with how AI might be proactively better than what we have today.

What if it could lend a helpful hand? What if AI could help ease the burden we’re all feeling—or at the very least, give us an outlet to channel our thoughts and feelings? We shouldn’t think of AI as like a toaster or even a smartphone, but rather as something far richer, more nuanced, intimate, emotionally engaged, and truly helpful. We should think of it, in short, as a new kind of companion. We should see AI as something beyond our present paradigm.

When you think about where AI is headed then, get rid of the clichés. Don’t think about Terminators and superintelligences; but equally, don’t think about basic chatbots or static interfaces. Instead, imagine an entity that helps you navigate the complexities of modern life, acts as your representative, your advisor and counselor, who lives life alongside you, helping you carry out tasks on your computer and eventually out in the world. A companion that sees what you see online and hears what you hear, personalized to you. Imagine that overload you carry quietly, subtly diminishing. Imagine clarity. Imagine calm.

That’s the real promise of AI.

To unlock this vision, we need to refocus on AI rooted in the human and built around the rich and messy patterns of our lives as they are lived. We need a more personal AI, one that understands our wants and needs, one that unlocks something deeply meaningful and powerful. I believe this is what is now happening in the tech space, this is the AI on its way.

It’s all underpinned by a suite of capabilities that are either already here or fast coming into view. Modalities like voice and vision mean we can interact with AI in a new way, speaking to it in flowing, natural language, having it share in the entirety of our context, visually, in the browser and eventually beyond (with many boundaries and safeguards in place). The age of AI agents is here: AIs that don’t just say things but also do them. Work on search and grounding and integrations with everything from our calendars to our shopping is proceeding at pace. At the same time, AIs will increasingly adapt to us—they’ll be personalities as much as tools, emergent entities that grow around the peculiarities and specificities of our individual quirks and cultures, routines and needs.

The next generations of AI will not only do more, they’ll also be more rooted in trusted sources of information. This will make them accurate and reliable at a whole new level. By demarcating boundaries and fostering trust, we can create AI companions that are safe, reliable, and deeply integrated into our personal and professional lives; AIs that begin to address those wider societal issues. We have all got used to the idea that AI might help with productivity applications, but we need to realize that, alongside this, AI can be an emotional support as well.

This is not about replacing human relationships. It’s about opening previously unimaginable new spaces and possibilities. It’s about overhauling a broken system of addictive technologies. After another year of AI hype and of increased questions about the direction of innovation, at a time when looking at our emails, our bills, or a news item can deliver an unwanted spike of adrenaline, we need a better vision for what will be the most transformative technology of all. In this context, the AI companion is both a call to action—this is what we need to build—and also a prediction: this is the direction the technology is now decisively taking.

Too many people have gotten stuck in an outdated view of AI. Let’s embrace a future that is at once far more real, and far richer, than the popular narratives suggest. Get AI right and it will be a profound new source of education, support, entertainment, and information. But it will also be something way beyond just a tool—it will be a companion in the fullest sense.

Mustafa Suleyman is the CEO of Microsoft AI.