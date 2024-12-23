How to Embrace Silence

Cytowic is the author of YOUR STONE AGE BRAIN IN THE SCREEN AGE . He is a pioneering researcher in synesthesia, Professor of Neurology at George Washington University, and the author of Synesthesia, The Man Who Tasted Shapes, The Neurological Side of Neuropsychology, and, with David M. Eagleman, the Montaigne Medal–winner Wednesday Is Indigo Blue: Discovering the Brain of Synesthesia, all published by the MIT Press

In today’s hyperconnected world, silence and moments of quiet have become rare and precious commodities. From the moment we wake up to the instant we close our eyes, most of us are inundated by a barrage of notifications, alerts, and the endless scroll of social media. It’s not just a matter of convenience or novelty anymore—fixation on screens has become a habit, a necessity, an addiction as many users freely admit.

But rarely do we ask ourselves: at what cost?

Constant engagement not only drains our time, but also robs us of something far more important: peace of mind.

Silence is as critical to mental health as vitamins are to physical well–being. This perspective is particularly striking in today’s frenetic, screen-filled environment. People obsess over what foods they put in their bodies: whether it’s looking for organic, non–GMO, vegan, gluten–free, sugar–free, or no artificial coloring meals. But why aren’t they as picky about what they ingest through the senses? The mental garbage we take in is arguably more harmful than the occasional cheeseburger or twinkie. This barrage of sensory stimuli asks more of our cognition than it is equipped to handle.

Just as our bodies cannot manufacture essential nutrients and must get them from external food sources, our minds need essential nutrients too, chief among them silence. Moments of quiet allow the brain to decompress, organize information it has absorbed, and restore depleted cognitive resources.

One of the most insidious myths is that multitasking makes you more productive. This is demonstrably not true. Research has proven over and over again that multitasking lowers efficiency, the ability to concentrate, and the quality of work. Trying to multitask forces the brain to switch back and forth among tasks, one of the costliest things it can do in terms of energy expenditure.

The need to be always “on” and connected keeps us from experiencing the restorative benefits of doing nothing, or what the Dutch call niksen. We have become so accustomed to stimulation that moments of inactivity feel like wasted time. But in reality these moments are when the brain consolidates memories, solves complex problems, and generates creative insights. Simple actions like looking at the clouds could help; for it only takes 30 seconds to trip the circuit breaker and give our brain a rest.

Silence, then, is not a void but a fertile space where we can find solutions to problems that have eluded us in the noise. As American artist Leonard Koren suggests in his book Wabi–Sabi, silence can be “an emptiness full of possibilities.”

Ours is an age of sensory overload. Screens constantly flash and our surroundings hum with man–made noise. The constant onslaught of sensation taxes the brain’s limited attention resources, leaving little room for deep thinking, introspection, or creativity.

There is growing recognition of the dangers of this overload. Even a walk in the woods—a practice known as shinrin–yoku or forest bathing in Japan—has been proven to lower stress hormones, decrease blood pressure, and improve cognition. Exposure to nature, with its subtle sounds, tranquil silence, and limited color palette calms both brain and body.

Green spaces and natural soundscapes offer relief from the overstimulation of daily life. Studies have shown that time spent in nature not only reduces anxiety and improves mood but also enhances concentration and memory. Natural environments allow the brain to recover from the constant strain of modern living, so we are well advised to go for a walk.

The digital world leaves little room for silence. Whether in the workplace, at home, or even on vacation, we are surrounded by screens that constantly demand our attention. The human brain is not designed for this kind of non–stop engagement. We need moments of pause not only to regain composure but also to let our brains function at their best.

Consider how often you find yourself reaching for your phone the moment you have a few seconds of inactivity. Whether standing in line, waiting for a friend, or even in the middle of a conversation, the temptation to check your device is overwhelming. The idea of simply sitting in silence has become almost unthinkable.

Yet silence should be welcomed as an essential nutrient for the mind. Moments of silence allow for mental clarity, creativity, and peace of mind. They let us listen to our thoughts, reflect on our experiences, and connect with ourselves in a way that is impossible amidst the noise of modern life.

Incorporating silence in your life doesn’t require drastic changes. It can be as simple as turning off notifications for an hour or taking a walk outside without your phone in hand. Small acts of disconnection create the space for silence to flourish. Over time you may find that these moments of stillness are not only refreshing but also vital for maintaining mental and emotional health.

In an age where we are constantly urged to do more and be always connected, deliberately seeking out silence can feel like an act of rebellion. But seeking it is an act of self–preservation. Silence lets us recharge and discover the clarity that modern life so often obscures.

The next time you find yourself reaching for your phone, resist the urge. Allow yourself to sit in silence. Your brain—and your sanity—will thank you.