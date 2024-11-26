As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start making lists, checking them twice, figuring out who’s naughty, and who deserves an incredibly nice gift. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect present for a loved one, trying to impress the in-laws, or simply indulging in some ultimate self-care, this list of gifts that are truly worth the splurge is designed to help make holiday shopping a little easier.

We carefully curated this gift guide by poring over a range of items, from timeless, high-quality kitchenware and household goods to delightful under-the-radar finds, that are designed to put a sparkle in the eye of the recipient. Every gift idea here should bring a little extra magic to your celebrations and thrill anyone lucky to receive them—or at least give you a few items to add to your own wishlist.

A red-light therapy mask

Red-light therapy is the latest, buzziest go-to treatment for skincare fanatics. This FDA-cleared device, available for $276.90, uses LED light to improve acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, while also tightening skin, calming redness, and evening skin tone. Plus, it does the job in just three minutes a day making it easy to fit skin care and self care into almost any schedule.

Travel in cashmere

Anyone going over the river or through the woods (or getting packed into a middle seat in coach) will appreciate adding a little elegance to holiday schlepping with the Sofia Cashmere Travel Set, available starting at $395. The set includes an eye mask, socks, and super cozy blanket all in the softest cashmere with a hold-all bag to tuck into your carry on. It’s perfect for curling up and watching a movie on the seat-back entertainment system—and to make your fellow travelers jealous.

Bring the Wild West home

Wild West enthusiasts—and, yes, Yellowstone fans—will appreciate Frontier: Cowboys of the Americas, a compelling portrait of ranch life by Anouk Masson Krantz. This coffee table book, available for $85, combines gorgeous, black-and-white imagery of cowboys, ranchers, and their families in the land they love with a nice touch of history of the modern American west.

Perfume sample set

Picking perfume for someone else is risky, which is why this perfume discovery set is so ingenious. Fable & Rune has put together a sampler pack of nine of their signature scents, including Bergamot & Black Pepper, Irish Moss & Petrichor, and Sicilian Orange Blossom. The rollerball samples, available in a set for $65, let folks try out all the fragrances and to find the perfect one to purchase full size.

Dyson Air Wrap

This is the ultimate hair styling tool for pretty much anyone with hair. While the $599 price tag is certainly jaw-dropping, its fans swear it’s worth it since they no longer have to pay for professional blowouts. The proprietary technology sucks the hair onto the barrel and then wraps, dries, curls, or straightens in one convenient step. The results and gushing fan testimonials (and tutorials) are all over TikTok making a compelling case for Santa to stick one of these under the tree.

Artis luxury makeup brushes

Any burgeoning makeup artist or at-home DIY stylists will treasure this collection of thoughtfully-designed make-up brushes. Artis, which is the Latin word for "skill, method, technique," created a line of brushes for $279 that are carefully crafted to make applying make-up easier, allowing for a lighter touch and a more natural look. Plus they are fun and easy to use and result in close-up ready looks.

Theragun Pro Plus

Thanks to office chairs, long commutes, slouching phone usage, overly-enthusiastic gym time, and too-heavy backpacks, tote bags, and grocery hauls, everyone in this modern world probably needs a massage. While a masseuse is ideal, the Theragun Pro Plus, $599, is the next best option. Treat sore muscles, tight backs, and tech neck at home while watching TV and thinking about what you’ve done.

Victoria Beckham's favorite eyeliners

This eyeliner kit will impress any influencer in training and give makeup aficionados all the tools they need for a glamorous smokey eye. This sleek kit, available for $176, includes four of Victoria Beckham’s cult favorite eyeliners and a sharpener to keep them on point, as well as a mascara that lasts all day. The combination is a perfectly luxe stocking stuffer.

Santa Maria Novella scent diffuser

If you’re looking for a hostess gift for the host that has everything, this $100 scent diffuser from cult brand Santa Maria Novella fits the bill. The elegant design allows the delicate scent of herbs, flowers, and leaves reminiscent of a Tuscan afternoon to drift through a room. Bring this instead of flowers and you’ll undoubtedly be invited back.

Professional-grade espresso at home

If the coffee fanatic in your house is ready to step up from Nespresso and eager to learn the art and craft of coffee making, this machine will do the trick nicely. The barista’s go-to espresso machine has been re-designed and shrunken for home use and will look elegant on any countertop. These professional-grade machines, available for $5,900, are handmade in Florence, so order early.

Fancy Panettone

If you’re looking for a memorable and unique gift, consider the panettone from Olivieri 1882. Their take on the traditional Italian Christmas bread is made with a light sourdough that is fermented for four days, dotted with vanilla, and filled with raisins and candied oranges. There are plenty of other flavor options, too, starting at $99, including pumpkin and dark chocolate and apricot and salted caramel.

12 days of caviar

Forget the five lords aleaping and the partridge in the pear tree and instead give the people what they want—12 days of caviar, one variety for each day of Christmas. The elite advent calendar, available for $750, includes two mother of pearl tasting spoons and an array of fish eggs, including golden osetra, Siberian sturgeon, salmon roe, and may more. Perfect for a fish fanatic or anyone looking to upgrade brunch.

Southern Sparrow MahJong Sets

Mahjong, the game in which players match or sequence sets of tiles, has been around since the early 1900s and has been a fixture in the Chinese diaspora for generations, but we’re going to call it now: 2025 is going to be the year everyone starts playing mahjong. Mahjong (or mahjong or mah-jongg) is a bit like the card game rummy; it is competitive, but also easy enough for the whole family. This gorgeous set, available for $339, lets players choose between playing the American or Chinese version of the game.

Jeni’s Pint of the Month subscription

In a crowded dairy aisle, Jeni’s has earned a reputation as one of the best ice creams around. Their unique flavors, extra creamy texture, and high butterfat content have made them the go-to flavor for anyone screaming for ice cream. A subscription to their pint of the month club, which starts at $199 for three months, delivers four pints once a month and will go a long way to satisfying any sweet tooth.

Balmuda Toaster

This $299 Japanese toaster is a cult favorite for chefs and home cooks in the know for its ability to simultaneously toast and steam. While this sounds like a recipe for soggy baked goods, instead it revives stale bread, turns freezer burnt croissants into fresh breakfast treats, makes leftover pizza taste new, and turns plain old toast into a little treat. The appliance is a bit of a countertop revolution for any carb lover.

Leica digital camera

If the photographer in your life is ready to graduate from phone photography or point-and-shoot pics to professional levels, this camera, available for $6,295, will more than do the trick. This fixed-lens, autofocusing camera is designed for pros, but is easy enough for amateurs eager to learn more about the art and craft of photography.

Flamingo Estate olive oil set

Give the tastemaker in your life a tiny tour of the offerings of Flamingo Estate, the Los Angeles- lifestyle brand that counts Oprah and Martha Stewart as fans. This set, available for $179, serves as an introduction to the company’s garden-forward products with just a touch of California mystique. Tucked into an Instagram-worthy box is their heritage olive oil with olives from their garden, a rosemary and clary sage body wash, and a hand-poured sage-scented candle.

Crime Club from Mysterious Bookshop (call for price)

Mystery lovers will love receiving a membership to the Crime Club. Each month, staff at Tribeca’s beloved Mysterious Bookshop will pick one signed first edition mystery hardcover to send out to members. Fittingly each selection will be a mystery, but one that will be sure to thrill readers and book collectors alike.

Apple AirPods Max

Anyone existing in the Apple universe would be thrilled to find these noise-canceling headphones under the tree. Everything from Zoom meetings to Linkin Park albums to a favorite true crime podcast sounds crystal clear on these over-ear headphones, available for $549. Plus, they seamlessly integrate into the Apple universe effortlessly connecting to iPhones and iPads and MacBooks and have Apple’s sleek minimalist design.

Vinyl subscription

Music fans and vinylheads will appreciate this subscription service that delivers fresh tunes each month, starting at $279 for a six-month membership. Choose between hip-hop; jazz, blues, funk or soul; or musical essentials that span genre and Vinyl Me Please will serve up something new, interesting, fun and always on vinyl.

Rimowa Original Cabin Twist Suitcase

Rimowa set the bar for luxury travel accessories and continues to live up to its reputation. There is no better suitcase, available for $1,650 for road warriors, airline million milers, and would-be travel influencers. Its stylish, Instagram-ready looks aside, it’s also just a really good, nearly-indestructible suitcase with enough space for a long weekend trip.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound speaker

This Danish tech company has built a reputation on combining sleek, stylish design with some of the best audio in the game. This speaker, available for $1,299, is also portable, which means backyard barbecues, tailgates, and picnics will have a pitch-perfect soundtrack with a sound sure to satisfy even the most critical of ears.

A set of pots and pans

College grads, newlyweds, first-time renters, and anyone looking for a kitchen refresh will appreciate this $275 pots and pans set from Great Jones, the internet’s favorite kitchenware company. This four-piece set includes all the basics, including a soup or pasta pot, a sauce pan, and two frying pans in different sizes. They are all easy to cook with, easy to clean, and easy to look at, making them a great present.

Fresh flower subscription

Giving a fresh flower subscription makes Christmas cheer spread all throughout the year. Once a month a fresh bouquet will show up to brighten the day (and house or office) of the recipient. Choose between three sizes, starting at $48 per order, and Bouqs will deliver a flower arrangement that will make nearly anyone smile and maybe whistle, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”.

XGIMI Projector

The latest generation of this popular laser projector, available for $2,700 may end up as one of the best of 2024. This projector has minimalist good looks, a decent price, and produces a crisp, bright picture that works in nearly any light condition, an important and strangely rare trait for a projector. This connects via Bluetooth, HDMI, or wifi making it go from box to blockbuster viewing a snap.

Le Creuset Bread Oven

Le Creuset’s Dutch oven is a kitchen classic, but that means most ardent cooks already have one. This bread oven, available for $240, though is a useful addition to any kitchen arsenal, particularly for people who love to have fresh bread in the house. The cast-iron oven is designed to heat to a high temperature while also trapping and circulating steam, which will all go to helping create a crisp crust, soft interior, and excellent flavor.

Best of GoldBelly

If food is your love language or you need something for someone who has everything, a Goldbelly subscription is a great option. Each month, the folks at the food delivery company pick a favorite product like barbecue from Kansas City, lobster rolls from Maine, Muffuletta from New Orleans, or world-renowned ice cream. Each box will contain enough treats to feed four people as long as they’re willing to share. Subscriptions start at $249.50 for three months and go up to $899.95 for 12 months.

KitchenAid Mixer

Receiving a KitchenAid stand mixer is a rite of passage for cooks, bakers, homeowners, and anyone with a kitchen to fill and a drive to whip up something delicious. The mixer, available for $479, is incredibly useful and versatile making everything from cakes to pizza dough to fresh pasta to extruding sausage. That versatility makes it one of the rare kitchen appliances that is worth the loss of counter space.

