They say the best things in life are free, so perhaps the second best things cost just a little bit more. In this gift guide, we’ve curated a collection of fun, funky, useful, and thoughtful gifts—all under $55—that prove you don’t need a big budget to make a lasting impression. The best gifts are the ones that show you truly know and appreciate someone. Whether you're shopping for a friend, host, family member, or colleague, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find something meaningful.

We pored over the internet to find family games, kitchen favorites, chic accessories, innovative gadgets, gorgeous cookbooks, plush toys, and other unique finds that are all sure to delight. Sometimes, the most memorable presents are the ones that come with a personal touch, a sly wink, and a smile, not a hefty price tag.

A recyclable camera

This disposable camera is trash—literally. It’s made from upcycled waste and transformed into a stylish camera with built-in flash. When you finish shooting pictures onto the pre-loaded color film, send in the camera and they will turn it into a new one. Zero waste, lots of charm, and it takes great pictures.

Buy now: $32 at Foto Foto

Saffron threads

Give a gift that adds a little spice to the season. Just a pinch of saffron’s delicate floral, yet savory flavor packs a soft punch and hard-hitting color, making it a favorite of chefs of all skill levels. These fragile red threads are sourced directly from Afghan farmers.

Buy now: $15 at Rumi Spice; $9 at Amazon

Fancy potato chips

In the true spirit of a white elephant gift, this may be the most elegant container of potato chips ever. People might be confused at first but no one is going to complain when they dive into the tasty Bonilla a la Vista chips.

Buy now: $55 at Despaña; $55 at Amazon

Puzzles with a surprise

Even die-hard jigsaw enthusiasts will find these puzzles both challenging and just a little bit, well, different. That’s because the image on the box is slightly altered from the one on the puzzle making this an extra fun rainy day pursuit.

Buy now: $36 at Different Puzzles; $36 at Amazon

Stylish totes

In these modern times, reusable bags are always a useful gift. While the crocodile version is a particular favorite, these bags come in an array of designs all of which will make toting books, groceries, and other supplies just slightly more stylish.

Buy now: $12 at Rockflowerpaper; $12 at Amazon

A game for the whole family

This game was envisioned by a seven-year-old, so you know kids will love it. Luckily for family game night, Taco vs Burrito is fun for adults too as players rush to build the wildest meal possible. Get ready for a raucous food fight and watch out for the Health Inspector.

Buy now: $19.99 at Taco vs Burrito; $19.99 at Amazon

Themed sprinkles

Why decorate holiday treats with plain old rainbow sprinkles when you can have Unicorn Tracks, Starfetti, or Into the Woods sprinkles? These cute little stocking stuffers will brighten any cupcake or sundae and excite bakers and cake decorators of all sizes.

Buy now: $7 at Supernatural Kitchen; $7 at Amazon

Bucket of salt

If you’re looking for a memorable host gift, there’s nothing quite like rolling up to a holiday party with a bucket full of one of the finest finishing salts on the market. Avid chefs and amateurs appreciate Maldon for its distinctive pyramid shape and lightly saltiness, while gift givers will appreciate the splash it makes in a bucket.

Buy now: $24.78 at Maldon Salt; $24.78 Amazon

The Contemporary African Kitchen

This cookbook by Alexander Smalls and Nina Oduro takes readers on a journey across Africa from Egypt to Kenya to Zambia and beyond, one recipe at a time. In addition to mouth-watering recipes, the book also serves as a gorgeous guide to the continent, offering culinary insight and inspiration in equal measure.

Buy now: $46.45 at Bookshop; $40 at Amazon

A classic pocketknife

This particular style of knife dates back to 1890 when the company founder designed something simple yet strong enough for nearly every use. The result is a classic pocket knife that works equally well in the kitchen or on a camping trip.

Buy now: $19 at REI; $14.50 at Amazon

Variety of skincare

Thrill the skin care enthusiast in your life with this plant-powered collection of some of the company’s best-selling and most colorful lotions and potions. The collection includes brightening serums, face oils, and more all packed with buzzy ingredients like bakuchiol and CoQ10, in brilliant packaging.

Buy now: $44 at Herbivore

Organ plush toys

Learn anatomy the cutest way possible with these squeezable organ toys. These adorable kidneys, colons, thyroids and thymus glands can help educate kids and adults alike and make surgery less scary. Plus, these mostly scientifically-accurate plushies are made with recycled plastic bottle stuffing in an ethically-certified factory so Santa can feel great about leaving body parts under the Christmas tree.

Buy now: $19.99 at I Heart Guts; $27.99 at Amazon

Water filter

These handy straws hide a clever water filtration system that protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and plain old dirt. They also happen to make perfect stocking stuffers, so give them to anyone who might be prepping for camping, travel, or even the apocalypse.

Buy now: $15.91 at Amazon

A cult favorite makeup product

This product from revered makeup artist Bobbi Brown’s new company has earned a cult following, particularly among folks with aging skin. This moisturizing product helps smooth fine lines, plump thin skin, and provides a luminous glow that can be worn alone or under makeup.

Buy now: $38 at Jones Road

Mini-flashlight

The thing with flashlights is you never know when you’re going to need one. That’s why a mini-flashlight is such a useful thing to have around. This handy version is small enough to fit into a purse, backpack, glovebox, or suitcase and inexpensive enough that they can be doled out to everyone.

Buy now: $16.50 at Maglite; $23 at Amazon

Happy drinking glasses

Put a smile on your face—or let these adorable drinking glasses do it for you. Designed in Japan and sold at MoMA, the set includes a large and small glass perfect for toasting with your favorite drinking partner.

Buy now: $20 at MoMa Design Store

An international power adapter

If someone in your gift-giving circle is constantly on Skyscanner and carries a passport everywhere they go, just in case, an international power adapter will be much appreciated. This versatile adapter lets travelers power up in over 200 countries via plugs or USB or USB-C so phones, cameras, and everything else are always charged.

Buy now: $16.99 at Amazon

Crumbs

This gorgeous cookbook by Ben Mims is sure to thrill anyone with a sweet tooth. The recipes document the cookies of the world, offering a peek at their history and place in the culture. It also has easy-to-follow recipes so home bakers can take a cookie-based tour around the globe..

Buy now: $44.96 at Amazon; $46.45 at Bookshop

Game for movie lovers

Fire up IMDB and start racking your brain for blockbusters and indie flicks. Movie fanatics and card game lovers alike will find a lot to enjoy about this film-themed card game from the studio Oscilloscope.

Buy now: $19 at Celluloid

Coasters

Anyone hunting for a universally-appealing, easy, and useful host gift need look no further than these cute coasters. Available in a variety of patterns and many with matching trays or napkins. Preventing water damage on furniture never looked so good.

Buy now: $12 at Rockflowerpaper

At-home nail kit

Get salon nails at home and for a fraction of the price with this clever and easy-to-use kit. Simply stick on a nail polish sticker, file, and use the lamp to cure. This is an inexpensive option to have picture-perfect nails without going to the nail salon.

Buy now: $25 at Huephoria

Multi-use tool

This handy tool is truly the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your list. This key-sized gadget includes a screwdriver, wrench, box cutter, bottle opener, bike spoke key, and a whole lot more. The tiny TSA-approved tool is perfect for quick fixes whether at home or on the go.

Buy now: $22.99 at Geekey; $21.99 at Amazon

Some nice pencils

Make no mistake, these classic pencils will impress any stationery buff, would-be illustrator, or anyone who misses back-to-school shopping. Actually, go ahead and make a mistake, because these sturdy graphite pencils come equipped with the brand’s trademark rectangular eraser, which is probably why John Steinbeck was a fan.

Buy now: $30 at Blackwing; $32 at Amazon

Crystal shot glasses

Shine bright like a diamond with these crystal shot glasses. While the diamond shape looks luxurious, the unique design allows the contents to aerate as it is poured and swirled inside the glass. These glasses make any shot seem chic.

Buy now: $24 at Dragon Glassware; $24.99 at Amazon

Watch with vintage charm

Utilitarian and stylish, this combines a calculator and a timepiece for a real geek-chic accessory. Sure most phones can perform the same tasks, but this watch is a fun throwback for anyone who admires vintage charm.

Buy now: $22.50 at Amazon

Versatile waffle maker

Start your day with a smile with this waffle maker that makes tiny waffles in all sorts of fun shapes. Sure you could make a classic golden waffle, but why do that when you could have unicorn or dinosaur versions? This waffle iron also doubles as a griddle, making it versatile and small enough for dorms, apartments, and RVs.

Buy now: $29.99 at Dash; $22.99 at Amazon and Target

Striped beanie

As winter rolls in, beanies and other cozy clothes will be in high demand. This striped version is unisex, universally appealing and eco-chic. If you’re shopping for a crowd, Verloop offers a buy 3 get one free deal making it easy to be generous this holiday season.

Buy now: $30 at Verloop

Good scissors

Few people think to buy themselves a good set of scissors, even though having a sharp, nimble set is incredibly useful. That’s why scissors make a good stocking stuffer or white elephant gift, because they are always handy to have around and it’s hard to have too many pairs.

Buy now: $11.97 at Amazon; $15.97 at MultiBey

Pocket radio

Techies and news junkies alike will appreciate this tiny pocket radio. This model is the size of a pack of gum yet still manages to deliver excellent sound on both the AM/FM dial. The radio’s see-through shell shows off the technology. Just add two batteries and your own headphones and be in the know while on the go.

Buy now: $20 at MoMa Design Store

Codenames

This family-friendly game is easy to learn, easy to play, and an easy way to have a lot of fun when the weather outside is frightful. The challenging word game is great for crowds and for people of all skill levels, making it ideal for holiday gatherings.

Buy now: $19.94 at Amazon; $19.99 at Target