By Shannon Carlin

With Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell, NPR music critic Ann Powers takes readers on an introspective journey through the life and career of the legendary artist, assessing the victories and contradictions that make her, as Powers writes, an “inexhaustible subject.” Admittedly, the author was never a Joni Mitchell devotee. (She prefers musical “underdogs” like Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin.) But her healthy skepticism of the myth of the singer, who she did not interview for the book, led her to dig deeper into the musician’s discography and archives in hopes of discovering “another Joni Mitchell, one less worshiped but better understood.” The result is a loving yet sobering portrait of the lauded cultural figure.

