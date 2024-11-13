Ever since her 1998 debut novel, Caucasia, made her a standout author of her generation, Danzy Senna has been known for interrogating the experiences of mixed-race people like herself. Twenty-six years later, her trenchant, self-aware, and darkly hilarious Colored Television follows a writer with similar preoccupations but less success. Though Jane aspires to bourgeois, Black bohemianism—a fantasy stoked by her long stint house-sitting with her family for an MFA classmate who sold out and went into TV—her ambitious, long-gestating new manuscript elicits only silence from her agent. So, lured by the siren call of a Hollywood paycheck, she becomes, unbeknownst to her principled artist husband, embroiled in a chaotic pilot-development process with a mercurial brand-name producer. As lies stack up and Jane’s desperation grows, Senna delivers a cutting satire of class anxiety, a vampiric entertainment industry, and the plight of literary novelists in our dumbed-down times.

