Struggling author Astrid Dahl is living in a Los Angeles bungalow, struggling through the throes of her addiction to a cocktail of substances she has deemed the “Patricia Highsmith.” Her love life is in shambles and her career is on the brink of cancellation after a Barnes & Noble event gone wrong—but at least she has her online writing group, Sapphic Scribes, to fall back on. Soon, Astrid is lusting after her Gen-X, lesbian neighbor Penelope while also engaging in an obsessive affair with Ivy, an agent of chaos and PhD student in her writing group, all while balancing the prospect that a young starlet wants to adapt her latest novel. Anna Dorn’s latest is a fever dream that pays homage to the lesbian pulp fiction of the 1950s.
Buy Now: Perfume and Pain on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Donald Trump Won
- The Best Inventions of 2024
- Why Sleep Is the Key to Living Longer
- How to Break 8 Toxic Communication Habits
- Nicola Coughlan Bet on Herself—And Won
- What It’s Like to Have Long COVID As a Kid
- 22 Essential Works of Indigenous Cinema
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com