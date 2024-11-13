The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

[…]: Poems

by Fady Joudah

By Rebecca Schneid

In poet Fady Joudah’s sixth collection, […], the titular poem includes the line: “There are precedents, always will be/ and there will be Gaza after the dark times.” The collection, a National Book Award finalist, illuminates not just the “precedents” of violence and erasure experienced by Palestinian people, but also the enduring and visionary presence of Palestinian art and joy. In real time, Joudah uses an ellipsis, and this book as a whole, to leave a space for reckoning with the unspeakable violence inflicted in Gaza. This space and the silence it represents push back on numbness as a response to war.

