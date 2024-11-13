The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

Bluff

by Danez Smith

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Rebecca Schneid

In “anti poetica,” the opening poem of Bluff by Danez Smith, they announce there is “no poem to free you.” Smith asks: How can one read poetry at a time like this? When our world is burning, when a pandemic stalls our lives, and the poet’s hometown of Minneapolis is the site of a devastating murder? We cannot read poetry at a time like this, and yet, within Bluff, there are almost 150 pages of poetry begging to be read—haunting, grief-stricken, hopeful poetry. Therein lies the conceit of Bluff: contradiction, particularly the contradiction of being a Black American. “i voted. i decreed. i agreed/ to the kill. i’m full grown. taxes paid. i built the bomb,” they write. In Smith’s fourth collection, the National Book Award finalist takes a physical and spiritual tour of Minneapolis and of their own psyche.

Buy Now: Bluff on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com