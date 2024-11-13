At the center of Olivia Gatwood’s Whoever You Are, Honey is Mitty, a young woman living out a quiet existence with an elderly roommate in Santa Cruz, Calif. When new neighbors—Sebastian, a bro-y tech founder, and Lena, his fembot-esque girlfriend—move into the glass house next door, Mitty’s solitary life is quickly upended. Both women are hiding something, and as Mitty is drawn into Lena’s enigmatic orbit, it’s their burgeoning friendship that forces each of them to finally face their pasts. In this debut novel, Gatwood weaves a captivating and unnerving tale about the potential of technology and the lengths to which some women will go to find themselves.
Buy Now: Whoever You Are, Honey on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
