On Aug. 12, 2022, Salman Rushdie was promoting his 21st book, Victory City, in Chautauqua, N.Y., when a man rushed the stage and stabbed him. Prosecutors say the attacker was attempting to carry out a 1989 fatwa issued by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, calling for the death of the Satanic Verses author. Once Rushdie regained consciousness, he went into journalist mode, recording his memories of the assault and recovery process. The result is the memoir Knife. Readers don’t need to be up-to-date on Rushdie’s oeuvre in order to understand his story; he references quotes and plotlines in his past novels that he thinks foreshadowed the attack. Through his writing, he works to make sense of the violence he endured as he attempts to heal.
Buy Now: Knife on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Donald Trump Won
- The Best Inventions of 2024
- Why Sleep Is the Key to Living Longer
- How to Break 8 Toxic Communication Habits
- Nicola Coughlan Bet on Herself—And Won
- What It’s Like to Have Long COVID As a Kid
- 22 Essential Works of Indigenous Cinema
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com