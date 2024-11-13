Phoebe is all dressed up and ready to check into the tony Cornwall Inn in Newport, R.I., where a wedding party has taken over for the weekend ahead—only she’s not there to celebrate. The lonely, recently divorced professor came to the picturesque inn because she’s lost everything that gave her purpose in life, and this is the place she has chosen to die. Her morbid plans are interrupted, though, when she impulsively reveals her intentions to the bride, Lila, who demands that Phoebe hold off. Lila’s pissed: no one outside her guest list was supposed to be able to rent a room during the wedding weekend, and an on-site suicide would completely ruin her big day. Alison Espach’s best-selling novel is packaged like a frothy romance—the title and jacket make a certain impression—but what’s inside is deceptively complex. At times dark and difficult, other times funny and sweet, Espach’s story of a life-changing chance encounter is as rewarding as it is unexpected.

