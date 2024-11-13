A common downfall of memoirs by people whose stories have dominated the news: there's nothing new to say. Brittney Griner's Coming Home is an emphatic exception. Written with Michelle Burford, the famed WNBA player's book about her time in captivity in Russia, where she was wrongfully detained on drug charges in 2022, is a gripping page-turner full of previously untold anecdotes and details. Griner's voice jumps off the page, telling a deeply personal story of survival. She takes readers behind the scenes, where the formidable characters, tensions, and even the smells of the prison camp where she was sentenced to serve nine years become visceral. And she tells her story in service of a mission that her harrowing experience in Russia defined for her: advocating for the safe return of others who have been unlawfully detained.

