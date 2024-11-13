It’s the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when Theo Harper vacates his posh Brooklyn apartment with his pregnant wife Darla to seek refuge in their upstate summer home. Sound familiar? Regina Porter’s slick novel follows those who fled New York City in search of safety during the early months of 2020, as well as the people who had to stay put, with no fancy second home to shelter in. But in The Rich People Have Gone Away, trouble looms over Theo, who decides to tell Darla a long-harbored secret while out on a hike. They have a fight—and she disappears, landing Theo at the center of the police investigation that follows. Flipping through perspectives of the many people who have touched Theo and Darla’s lives, Porter unravels a twisty and unpredictable story about community, resilience, and love.

