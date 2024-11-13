Known for her potent novels about the perils of climate change, A Children’s Bible author Lydia Millet turns inward with her debut nonfiction book. In We Loved It All: A Memory of Life, the 2020 National Book Award finalist explores the many types of love in her life, from the bonds she has with her children to the deep appreciation she holds for animals and nature. Through dissecting her past, mining her childhood and several relationships, Millet points us all toward the future, offering an urgent call to protect the non-humans with whom we share the world.

Buy Now: We Loved It All on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble