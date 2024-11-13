Known for her potent novels about the perils of climate change, A Children’s Bible author Lydia Millet turns inward with her debut nonfiction book. In We Loved It All: A Memory of Life, the 2020 National Book Award finalist explores the many types of love in her life, from the bonds she has with her children to the deep appreciation she holds for animals and nature. Through dissecting her past, mining her childhood and several relationships, Millet points us all toward the future, offering an urgent call to protect the non-humans with whom we share the world.
Buy Now: We Loved It All on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Donald Trump Won
- The Best Inventions of 2024
- Why Sleep Is the Key to Living Longer
- How to Break 8 Toxic Communication Habits
- Nicola Coughlan Bet on Herself—And Won
- What It’s Like to Have Long COVID As a Kid
- 22 Essential Works of Indigenous Cinema
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Write to Annabel Gutterman at annabel.gutterman@time.com