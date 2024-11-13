After her fiancé Peter dumps her for his childhood best friend Petra, children’s librarian Daphne is swiftly kicked out of the house they once shared in Peter’s hometown, where Daphne knows nobody and has nowhere to go. Enter: Petra’s ex Miles, an unlikely comrade with a spare room to fill. Daphne and Miles couldn’t be more different—she’s guarded and plays by the rules, while he’s laid back and messy—but their forced proximity helps them realize they can overcome their status as collateral damage in Peter and Petra’s love story. In best-selling author Emily Henry’s latest tender romance, the heartbroken roommates pretend to start dating—and unexpectedly develop a friendship that heals them in ways they never could have anticipated.
Buy Now: Funny Story on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
