Kathleen Hanna was barely an adult when, in 1990, she formed Bikini Kill, the punk band that would become the flagship act of the third-wave feminist riot grrrl movement. But at that young age, she had already absorbed a lifetime’s worth of painful lessons about patriarchy, sexuality, and men’s cruelty to women. In her first memoir, Hanna applies the same wicked sense of humor and sharp eye for injustice that have always defined her music to an insightfully frank account of her difficult childhood, the art she has made as a lifeline for herself and other marginalized people, and the hard-won happiness she’s found in work, friendship, and family.

