Emma Specter weaves together reportage and autobiography to examine her battle with binge-eating disorder and unpack fatphobia in her debut memoir, More, Please: On Food, Fat, Bingeing, Longing, and the Lust for “Enough.” Specter’s writing is unflinching and insightful: she pulls no punches when writing about disordered eating, long absent from the cultural conversation, and its vicious, cyclical nature, bringing readers with her into Weight Watchers meetings, through grocery store aisles, onto the scale, down spirals of shame, and into the recovery process. Gone are the days when exercise was punishment. Specter shows readers how she reclaimed movement in all forms, celebrating long runs and walks to the coffee shop alike. Through excerpts and interviews, she includes perspectives from experts like activist Virgie Tovar, writer Aiyana Ishmael, artist Lee Price, and more—a testament to those who have come before her.

