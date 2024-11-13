The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

Grief Is for People

by Sloane Crosley

By Meg Zukin

In 2019, Sloane Crosley’s home was burglarized. On a nondescript afternoon, a robber broke into her New York City apartment and stole all her jewelry—41 pieces, including her grandmother’s vivid green cocktail ring. A month later, her good friend and former boss Russell died by suicide. Crosley’s memoir, which loosely follows Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s five stages of grief, is a meditation on and exploration of these compounded losses. Crosley flips between past and present day, exposing the threads that make up the fabric of her and Russell’s relationship, and sharing their enmeshed history. She’s a detective in death as she reexamines their final interactions and ponders questions about loss that plague us all. With her signature wit and sardonic style, in Grief Is for People, Crosley captures the complexities and aches that come with losing someone.

