Deborah Jackson Taffa’s debut memoir, Whiskey Tender, looks at her coming of age as a member of the Quechan (Yuma) Nation and Laguna Pueblo tribe in 1980s New Mexico. Taffa was raised by a mother who suffered from depression and a father who often found himself in trouble with the law. While her parents both grew up on reservations, they chose the promise of assimilation and acceptance for their kids. Yet a childhood in a small town where “cowboys still hated Indians” made Taffa and her sisters feel like outsiders. With humor and heart, she traces her complicated adolescence, weaving in Native American history that sheds a light on the injustices Indigenous people have faced in both the past and the present.
Buy Now: Whiskey Tender on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Donald Trump Won
- The Best Inventions of 2024
- Why Sleep Is the Key to Living Longer
- How to Break 8 Toxic Communication Habits
- Nicola Coughlan Bet on Herself—And Won
- What It’s Like to Have Long COVID As a Kid
- 22 Essential Works of Indigenous Cinema
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com