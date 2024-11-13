Rufi Thorpe’s witty and endearing fourth novel (soon to be an Apple TV+ series) begins with Margo, a bright college freshman, discovering she is pregnant with her former English professor’s baby. Her decision to keep the child, very much at the behest of her married ex and her single mom, results in her needing money—and fast. With support from her thoughtful roommate and her long-absent, former pro-wrestler dad, she launches a successful OnlyFans account that helps her support her son. But when her baby’s father sues her for full custody, she is forced to defend herself and her occupation. Margo’s Got Money Troubles offers a radical look at a young woman coming into her own in a world that would prefer she stay dependent.

