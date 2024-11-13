In 2019, Connie Chung learned that she was the namesake for many Asian American women born between the late 1970s and mid-’90s. “It may be difficult to believe,” she writes in her memoir, Connie. “But I didn’t know I’d had such a profound impact on Asians.” The legendary journalist may be reluctant to call herself an icon, but her book makes her place in history clear. Chung traces her journey from the shy youngest daughter of Chinese immigrant parents to an “aggressive, tough, bawdy, and extremely competitive” news anchor who broke barriers. (She was the first Asian American person and only the second woman to anchor a major nightly news program in the U.S.) Throughout the book, Chung does not shy away from revealing trade secrets, recalling in great and often unexpected detail the sexism and racism she faced throughout her career, her tense partnership with her CBS Evening News co-anchor Dan Rather, and the rivalry between Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer at ABC. Irreverent and insightful, Connie offers an absorbing look at a pioneering news figure.

