In Adelle Waldman’s shrewd second novel, Help Wanted, the employees of a struggling superstore in a small, upstate New York town don’t just get mad, they get even. The nine members of the “movement team,” a hardworking squad tasked with unloading trucks and stocking shelves in the wee hours of the morning, come up with a plan to get their snobbish and inept manager out of their hair. Amid The Office-esque high jinks, Waldman, who briefly worked at a big-box store herself, offers insight into the motives and ambitions of each of these low-wage laborers living paycheck to paycheck. Help Wanted offers an amusing and compassionate look at the mental, physical, and emotional cost of the gig economy.
Buy Now: Help Wanted on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
