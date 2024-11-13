Pulitzer Prize finalist Kelly Link’s debut novel, The Book of Love, is a fantasy that tackles sibling rivalry, complicated teen friendships, and transcendent love. Nearly a year after high schoolers Laura, Daniel, and Mo die in a tragic accident, they are resurrected by a mystical being. The undead trio (along with another mysterious spirit) must complete a series of magical tasks in order to win a second chance at life. The catch: only two can remain in the land of the living, while the others will be sent back to the realm of the dead. The result is a page-turner that explores what it means to truly be alive.

